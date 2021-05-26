Reward offered to help solve deadly shooting of 2 men in SE Portland
PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) - The Portland Police Bureau and Crime Stoppers of Oregon are asking for the public's help to solve a shooting that left two men dead in February. Officers were called out to a report of two people shot at Acropolis Steakhouse in the 8300 block of Southeast McLoughlin Boulevard on Feb. 27, just before 11:30 p.m. Officers arrived to the scene and found 39-year-old Williams "Billy" Peters, of Portland, dead.www.kptv.com