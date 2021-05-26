Former Troy Mayor Jimmy Lunsford dies
TROY, Ala. (WSFA) - Former Troy Mayor Jimmy Lunsford has died. “It is hard to imagine Troy without Jimmy Lunsford. Mayor Lunsford devoted his life to this community and left an indelible impression on it and its people. We are saddened and shocked by his loss. We pray for Miss Faye, Jim, Holly and their family and thank them for their service of sharing him with our community, which has forever been changed by his service,” said current Mayor Jason Reeves.www.wtvy.com