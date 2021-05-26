Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Motorsports

Blue plaque to be unveiled at Shelsley Walsh in honour of Sir Stirling Moss

By Jake Williams-Smith
motorsportmagazine.com
 16 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA blue plaque in commemoration of Sir Stirling Moss is set to serve as a permanent memorial to Mr Motor Racing and pay tribute to the numerous achievements from his career. One of the oldest motor racing hill climb venues, Moss began his career competing in hill climb events. including at Shelsley Walsh. He competed at Shelsley on several occasions, finishing first in his class on September 25, 1948 as well as setting the fastest un-supercharged car record on June 11, 1949, and the fastest time of the day on his visit on September 24, 1949.

www.motorsportmagazine.com
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Stirling Moss
Person
Joe Hill
Person
Edward Elgar
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Un#Football#Blue Plaque#Blue Hill#Will Hill#England#Mr Motor Racing#Formula#Motor Sport Editor#Shelsley Walsh Hillclimb#English#Jaguar#Sir Stirling Moss#Commemoration#Hill Climb Events#Britain#Xk#Drive#Specials#Europe
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Motorsports
News Break
United Nations
News Break
Sports
Related
MotorsportsPosted by
Motorious

Sir Stirling Moss Honored By Goodwood

‘Mr Goodwood’ will be remembered at this year’s Goodwood Festival of Speed. During the upcoming Goodwood Festival of Speed in July, the historic Mercedes-Benz 300SLR ‘722’, in which Moss and co-driver Denis Jenkinson won the 1955 Mille Miglia, will be on display. This and the Stirling Moss Memorial Trophy will return to the Goodwood Revival, where a host of Sir Stirling’s cars will be displayed in one place. Learn more in the official release from Goodwood below.
Carsmotorsportmagazine.com

Stirling Moss signed Mille Miglia race-used helmet by Jebs

Unique opportunity to own a classic ‘Stirling Moss’ helmet that has completed the Mille Miglia; hand signed and dedicated by Stirling Moss. A must-have for fans of classic motor sport. £2,995.95. Sold By: The Signature Store. Product description. Delivery. Returns. Description. Unique opportunity to own a classic ‘Stirling Moss’ helmet...
Sportsworldathletics.org

Heritage plaques unveiled - Fanny Blankers-Koen and Götzis

World Athletics Heritage Plaques honouring the Netherlands’ Fanny Blankers-Koen and the Continental Tour Gold meeting which bears her name, and Austria’s combined events mecca, the Hypo-Meeting, were unveiled during the past fortnight, respectively in Hengelo and Götzis. The World Athletics Heritage Plaque is a location-based recognition which highlights, celebrates and...
Sportsracing.com

Mosse hit with whip bans

Gerald Mosse's flying start to the European season has been halted by French stewards with the Melbourne Cup-winning rider set to miss three weeks due to excessive whip use. Mosse guided much-adored grey Skalleti ($1.70 favourite) to win his first Group 1 in Sunday's €250,000 (A$385,000) Prix d'Ispahan (1850m) at Longchamp, urging him from a rearward position in the six-horse field to score by a head, denying the British challengers Tilsit ($13) and My Oberon ($19) in the final strides.
Motorsportsspeedcafe.com

Schumacher-driven Jordan 191 up for sale

A Jordan 191 Formula 1 car once driven by Michael Schumacher has been offered for sale. The car on sale, chassis 191-6, was one of three used by Jordan over the course of the 1991 Belgian Grand Prix, alongside 191-4 and 191-5. Schumacher started the weekend in 191-5 before a...
MotorsportsMotorsport.com

How Alesi battled tears to take his only F1 win

Driving the number 27 Ferrari made famous by Gilles Villeneuve, at the circuit named after the country's fallen hero, Alesi finally delivered a win after years of frustrating near misses in F1. To cap it all, it came on his birthday too. But as was so typical of his career,...
MotorsportsAutosport Online

Hoggard replaces Chovet in FIA F3 at Jenzer Motorsport

The 20-year-old Brit, who won the 2019 Aston Martin Autosport BRDC Young Driver of the Year award, will take over the seat at the Swiss team from the next round at Circuit Paul Ricard, running from 18-20 June. The team has not detailed what prompted the move, but said it...
MotorsportsAutosport Online

Scherer to miss Portimao WEC after positive COVID test

DTM convert Scherer was set to share United's #22 ORECA with Phil Hanson and Paul di Resta for the eight-hour race after winning on his WEC debut with the team last time out at Spa. However, on Friday morning it was revealed in a stewards' bulletin that Scherer had tested...
Premier Leaguechatsports.com

Incredible mural of Jamie Carragher showing him lift the Champions League is unveiled as the former Liverpool defender is honoured for helping raise £3m for Merseyside charity

Liverpool legend Jamie Carragher has been honoured for his charity work with an incredible mural in his hometown of Bootle. Carragher's 23 Foundation has helped raise £3million for causes across Merseyside over the last decade, with the mural a thank you for their contribution to the city. The work of...
MotorsportsAutosport Online

Goodwood Revival announces race line-up for 2021 edition

The event, taking place on 17-19 September, features traditional headline races including the RAC TT Celebration for GT cars, the St Mary’s Trophy for 1950s touring cars, the Glover Trophy for Grand Prix cars and the Sussex Trophy for sports cars of the late 1950s. The St Mary’s race will, as usual, run in two parts with one race for star drivers and one for the car owners.
Motorsportssportscar365.com

HubAuto to Run Pro-Class Mercedes-AMG at 24H Spa

HubAuto Racing will return to the TotalEnergies 24 Hours of Spa this year with a Mercedes-AMG GT3 Evo driven by Maximilian Goetz, Maximilian Buhk and Yelmer Buurman. The Taiwanese outfit will contest its first 24-hour race with Mercedes in a special ‘Legend of Spa’ 50th-anniversary livery referring to the Mercedes 300SEL 6.8 AMG that finished second in the 1971 edition with Hans Heyer and Clemens Schickentanz driving.
Motorsportsmotorsportmagazine.com

Lando Norris | Formula 1 2021 Monaco Grand Prix Helmet | Print

This print showcases Lando Norris’ one-off helmet design for the 2021 Monaco GP and is perfect for any fan of the McLaren Formula 1 racing driver. This print has been digitally illustrated from scratch and would look great in your home, office or garage or it could make the perfect gift for the F1 fan in your life.
MotorsportsMotorsport.com

Alonso: Alpine's F1 rivals flattered by street circuit run

With Ferrari in particular having leapfrogged from a best-of-the-rest contender to grabbing pole position in Monaco and Baku, Alonso senses that the competitive order has been shaken up by the nature of recent circuits. That is why he is convinced that when F1 gets back to regular layouts, like the...
Motorsportsmotorsportmagazine.com

Sergio Perez joins the illustrious — but tragic — 2-time GP winners' club

It’s easy to imagine a big grin spreading across the face of Sergio Perez as Lewis Hamilton’s Mercedes-AMG sailed straight on up the Turn 1 escape road at the restart in Baku. In a few seconds, the Mexican’s victory hopes slipped away thanks to Hamilton’s superior bolt from the grid – then immediately slopped back into his lap thanks to the seven-time world champion’s uncharacteristic finger trouble with his brake-bias ‘magic button’.
Carsmotoringresearch.com

Aston Martin Callum Vanquish 25 2021 review

The government has decided: new petrol and diesel cars are vehicula non grata from 2030 onwards. That doesn’t mean supercars will cease to exist, of course – nor will the extreme EVs of tomorrow be any slower. But I worry they will feel more sanitised and less, well, super. It...
MotorsportsMotorsport.com

Baku GP Review, Pérez wins, Ferrari second pole

The Red Bull platform wins and convinces Baku gives a good outcome in terms of points for Sergio Perez, the constructors' championship and the Alpha Tauri thanks to Gasly. Mercedes has equipped the steering wheel with the “Magic” button which activates a mapping to adjust a series of parameters, including those relating to brake temperature, in the safety car restarts or in the formation lap. Sebastian Vettel gave Aston Martin its first podium in history building up a perfect race started from P11 but supported by a car apparently able to come out from the profound crisis of the beginning of the season. A surprising Ferrari. The second consecutive pole position demonstrates that the performance has been achieved by an almost incredible development work. If the qualifying is ok, the loss of performance during the race is still evident but with these results the third position in the constructors championship is still a realistic target. Well, the tricky racetrack of Baku gave us a nice gift. Among bloopers and dramatic turns of events we could enjoy a fresh and different podium, without the same faces that had turned F1 into something arguably repetitive and predictable.