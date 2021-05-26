Blue plaque to be unveiled at Shelsley Walsh in honour of Sir Stirling Moss
A blue plaque in commemoration of Sir Stirling Moss is set to serve as a permanent memorial to Mr Motor Racing and pay tribute to the numerous achievements from his career. One of the oldest motor racing hill climb venues, Moss began his career competing in hill climb events. including at Shelsley Walsh. He competed at Shelsley on several occasions, finishing first in his class on September 25, 1948 as well as setting the fastest un-supercharged car record on June 11, 1949, and the fastest time of the day on his visit on September 24, 1949.www.motorsportmagazine.com