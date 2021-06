Get ready to celebrate your independence at the Heroes of America Fireworks Show at Apache Casino Hotel this 4th of July. It's going to be a huge party and you won't want to miss it. Here's the best part, IT'S TOTALLY FREE! It's free to attend and free to park. There's going be be food trucks, a beer tent, games for the kids, live music from Crosswinds and the Garagemahalix, an F-16 flyover from the 138th Fighter Wing and of course a HUGE fireworks display that night! It's the perfect place to be this Fourth of July!