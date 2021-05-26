Cancel
Defiance, OH

Hilltop Cadet Chase Whitman Signs With Defiance College For Baseball

By Newspaper Staff
thevillagereporter.com
 16 days ago

Cover picture for the articleJOINING THE YELLOW JACKETS … Recently Hilltop senior baseball player Chase Whitman signed a National Letter of Intent to further his education and continue his baseball career at Defiance College. Shown with Whitman as he signed the papers are: (Front) Cherie Whitman, Chase Whitman, Corey Whitman. (Back) Hilltop Baseball Head Coach Tony Gerig, Sunto Pantyasiri, Addison Whitman, Anthony Jiannuzzi, Sarah Whitman, Gracie Whitman.

