The Warwick Historical Society (WHS) invites the public to join its Cemetery Preservation and Landmark Building Clean-Up day on Sat., June 12 from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. Bring your rakes, work gloves, weed whackers and loppers and help a determined group of people clear the debris and restore order at the small cemeteries throughout the Town of Warwick. The work goes quickly and is extremely rewarding as we remember those laid to rest and help our neighbors manage their properties. Call the WHS for the location of the next clean-up.