Carrboro, NC

Carrboro mayor to step down at end of year to explore ‘what comes next’

By Ashad Hajela
heraldsun.com
 16 days ago

Carrboro Mayor Lydia Lavelle announced Wednesday she will not run for another term and will step down as mayor in December after eight years. “It has been a great honor to serve Carrboro, the town I consider the most progressive in North Carolina,” she said in a news release. “With the support of this small-but-mighty community and the hard work of my colleagues on the Town Council, we have translated Carrboro’s progressive reputation into leadership and action on important statewide issues.”

www.heraldsun.com
