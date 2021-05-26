The Top 10 Road Trips for Families in America in 2021

Hit the road for several days or take an extended vacation to explore these beautiful West Coast destinations. With summer just around the corner, now is the time to plan your perfect West Coast getaway. The highways and byways from California to Washington boast some of the most spectacular scenery in the U.S. and along the way, offer incredible outdoor experiences. While these 12 road trips include familiar locales, such as wine destinations in California and thrills and chills at theme parks, there are also off-the-grid epic adventures complete with otherworldly landscapes. You might even want to extend your vacation and combine a few of these trips. So, make those bucket list plans, pack your bags (and maybe even a sleeping bag) and hit the road for an unforgettable trip.