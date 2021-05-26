Cancel
Maine State

Most Maine Residents Say They Would Give Back a $1 Million Winning Lottery Ticket

By Lori Voornas
 17 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Imagine having $1 million dollars in your hand. IN YOUR HAND. A one with SIX ZEROES right after it, right there in your hand. Sounds amazing, right? Pay off your mortgage, your car, maybe help out some family or close friends. But what if that $1 million in your hand...

wjbq.com
ABOUT

Q97.9 plays the best pop music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Portland, Maine. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

Maine StatePosted by
Q97.9

Which of Maine’s 10 Biggest Lakes Will You Visit This Summer?

Maine has 6,000 lakes. The 10 biggest ones are also some of the more popular lakes. Block out some time this summer to hit a couple!. Is it just me, or are you having a hard time finding time this summer, because your plans have booked up many of these precious weekends! With Covid slowly going away as more people get vaccinated, a lot of plans are in the works. Are you heading to a lake? With 6,000 lakes and ponds in Maine - you've got some choices. So let's cover the top 10 biggest lakes Maine has. I'm sure you've hit a couple of them. I've been to only about 3-4! So much good fishing to be had.
Maine StatePosted by
Q97.9

Maine Has Been Determined To Be The Hangriest State in America

For those unfamiliar with the term "hanger" it's likely that you're familiar with the emotion. Being hangry is when you're angry because you're hungry. Waiting too long between meals can result in decreased patience and increased irritation. The angry reactions and feelings you experience likely wouldn't occur if you had a full belly.
Posted by
Q97.9

After 8 Years, This Bethel, Maine Amusement Park is Open Once Again

For 8 years, people who live and travel through Bethel, Maine have driven past a closed amusement park on North Road off Route 2. That all changed in June when Big Adventure Center opened once again. Big Adventure Center originally offered mini-golf, laser tag, rock climbing, bowling, an arcade and...
Maine StatePosted by
Q97.9

Watch This Plane Land on the Roof of the Augusta, Maine Civic Center In This Fun Flight Simulation

We found this wicked cool flight simulator video of someone attempting to land a plane on the Augusta Civic Center. Don't worry; it's not real. Microsoft's Flight Simulator 2020 incredibly recreates the entire topography of the Earth in 3D and adds in local weather elements to boot. This is much cooler than the Red Baron, or After Burner flight video games we played in the 1980s! You can fly anywhere in the world and pick any plane or jet you wish. Luckily for this player, the weather was beautiful in virtual Maine on the day of this flight. Try doing this in a snowstorm, bub!
Windham, MEPosted by
Q97.9

An Open Letter to the Person on the Other Side of the Windham, Maine Dairy Queen Drive Thru Speaker

To the person taking orders at the drive-thru at Dairy Queen in Windham on the evening of June 7:. I can only imagine how your day was going. Dairy Queen was busy on the evening I came to get Blizzards for my girlfriend, her daughter and myself. It was around 7 p.m., the thermometer in my car said it was still 92° and I wasn't the only one who thought getting Blizzards would be a great way to help beat the heat.
Maine StatePosted by
Q97.9

Here’s How To Find The Location Of All the Wonderful Farmers’ Markets In Maine

Did you know there are over 13,000 farmers in our state? And that there are over 115 Farmers' Markets during the summer in Maine? We really missed going to Farmer's Markets last summer, as they are such an important part of Maine life. So it's wonderful to see them back! The markets are one of the best places in Maine to meet interesting people and shop from farmers, gardeners, bakers, specialty food producers, and crafters. The great folks at the Maine Federation of Farmers' Markets do fantastic work to support Farmers' Markets throughout the state. Want to go to a Farmers' Market? The first thing you need to do is find one near you. Thanks to the MFFM, that's easy. They have listings and even an interactive map you can check out.
Maine StatePosted by
Q97.9

Not Enough Drivers Know How To Drive On This South Portland, Maine Road Properly

If you've ever driven in the Maine Mall area of South Portland, there are plenty of traffic pitfalls and quirks that can test your patience. But there's one particular intersection and stretch of road where traffic issues shouldn't be a pressing problem if drivers knew how to read signs and operate their vehicle properly. Sure, that may sound harsh, but if you travel this route on a daily basis, you're pretty much guaranteed to run into some mind-numbing behavior consistently. So what seems to be the problem? Let us explain.
Posted by
Q97.9

Is It Illegal To ‘Pull-Through’ A Parking Space In Maine?

We've all been there. You're driving along in the busy parking lot of your favorite big box store or supermarket and notice a vacant parking spot. You pull your car into that spot and notice something else; the spot adjoining it is also free. So you decide it's a lot easier to leave this busy park lot driving forward instead of in-reverse, so you pull-through the parking space. The question is, did you just do something illegal here in Maine?
Saco, MEPosted by
Q97.9

The History of The Astrosphere, Funtown Splashtown’s Most Unique Ride in Saco, Maine

I remember the first time I walked by the Astrosphere during my first ever trip to Funtown USA back in 1982, before there was such a thing as Splashtown, Dragon's Decent, Excalibur, or even Thunderfalls log flume. I was 11-years-old and the booming sounds coming from inside the dome had me both curious and cautious. No one would tell me what was inside. After some coaxing, I decided to ride the Astrosphere and it was an experience that lives with me 40 years later.
Posted by
Q97.9

Sunday River Brewing Co. In Bethel, Maine To Reopen Under New Ownership

As the pandemic unfolded in Maine and restrictions were put into place on restaurants across the state, there were vocal critics of Governor Janet Mills' policies. Perhaps the most vocal (and visible) was the owner of Sunday River Brewing Company in Bethel, Rick Savage. Savage defied several requirements put in place and that defiance earned him 15 minutes of fame on Fox News and huge crowds. What it also earned Savage was additional attention from the State of Maine, which eventually rescinded his license to operate. By the end of 2020, it appeared Sunday River Brewing Company would be no more.
Maine StatePosted by
Q97.9

The Complete Guide To 4th Of July Fireworks In Maine

While there were a few 4th of July fireworks displays in Maine last year, the vast majority were cancelled out of concerns the events would spread the virus. This was especially true for the larger displays like Portland, Augusta, Lewiston / Auburn, and Bangor. Now, it appears that the majority...
Maine StatePosted by
Q97.9

The Holy Donut To Open New Location In Arundel, Maine

It's good to be in the donut business. After a year of ups and downs, Maine's most notable donut shop, The Holy Donut, has plans to open multiple new locations in 2021. You likely already know the Holy Donut moving into the space vacated by Bill's Pizza in Portland's Old Port but that won't be the only new location in southern Maine this year. The Holy Donut plans to open a new shop in Arundel as well.
Portland, MEPosted by
Q97.9

Portland and Auburn Have Fireworks Only – Bangor Has Full Celebration for 4th of July

After last year, some guy with a beer and a sparkler would be awesome. Maine's largest cities have a little more planned than that... Let's start with what Portland is NOT doing. Portland will not have the Portland Symphony Orchestra play in conjunction with the fireworks. Something that has happened almost every year since 2010. But, they did announce back in April that the PSO may do some sort of summer concert. Stay tuned for news on that. The fireworks WILL happen (usually around 930 pm.) and there will be food trucks. I'm also going to venture an educated guess that thousands of people will be on the Eastern Prom for the welcome return of an awesome fireworks display. According to News Center Maine, Portland will release more details Friday, June 4.
Augusta, MEPosted by
Q97.9

Augusta’s National Historic Landmark Old Fort Western Is Now Open

My memories of childhood tours at Fort Western in Augusta will always be fond ones. I first visited with my Nana in mid-1970s. This was my first introduction what colonial life was like up-close and personal. With the folks that worked there dressed in the attire of the period all the cool reenactments to see, it was always a fun place to learn and travel back in time.