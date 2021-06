Former UFC light heavyweight champion Jon Jones clapped back at an online troll for suggesting that he’s been skipping leg day. Jones has been bulking up in anticipation of a potential move to the UFC heavyweight division for the past year, and he has been regularly posting videos and photos of his transformation to the UFC’s heaviest weight class. On Thursday, Jones clapped back at one of the trolls who took a shot at him for suggesting that he has skipped leg day. Seeing that comment, Jones decided to take a shot at the fan, though he later deleted the tweet.