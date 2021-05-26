Cancel
Energy Industry

Court orders Royal Dutch Shell to cut net emissions by 45%

By MIKE CORDER - Associated Press
Frankfort Times
 25 days ago

THE HAGUE, Netherlands (AP) — A Dutch court on Wednesday ordered Royal Dutch Shell to cut its carbon emissions by net 45% by 2030 compared to 2019 levels in a landmark case brought by climate activism groups, which hailed the decision as a victory for the planet. The Hague District...

www.ftimes.com
