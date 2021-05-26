Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Movies

Your Need To Know On The Downton Abbey 2 Movie

By Bonnie McLaren
Grazia
 16 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWhile we might never see Downton Abbey ever return to the small screen, it's not surprising there's going to be another film hitting the big screen. (Especially as the first one raked in a huge £152 million upon release.) Last month, it was confirmed by Focus Features that we would be saying hello to the Crawley family again in the cinema. Here's what we know about the next installment so far. Including when it's going to be released, which might be sooner than you think.

graziadaily.co.uk
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Laura Carmichael
Person
Nathalie Baye
Person
Elizabeth Mcgovern
Person
Dominic West
Person
Maggie Smith
Person
Dan Stevens
Person
Laura Haddock
Person
Jessica Brown Findlay
Person
Michelle Dockery
Person
Matthew Goode
Person
Hugh Dancy
Person
Hugh Bonneville
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Downton Abbey#Movie Studios#Focus Features#Highclere Castle#Christmas#Show#Aka Jim Carter#Cinemas#Ghosts#Hampshire
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Movies
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Celebrities
Related
CelebritiesHello Magazine

Dan Stevens reveals the real reason he left Downton Abbey

We think we speak for everyone when we say that Matthew Crawley's death in the 2012 Christmas special of Downton Abbey remains one of the most shocking and heartbreaking moments on British television. After surviving both World War I and the Spanish flu, Dan Stevens' beloved character sadly met his...
TV SeriesDecider

‘Downton Abbey’ is Finally Back on Netflix

Grab your best cup of tea and get ready to swoon all over again because Downton Abbey is now on Netflix! The hit Masterpiece on PBS drama was one of the defining pop cultural moments of the early ’10s and became one of the first major binge-worthy shows to land on Netflix in the streamer’s early years. However, for the past few years, Downton Abbey has been missing from Netflix. The show has popped up on Prime Video, PBS Passport, and finally Peacock, but Downton Abbey has never been back on Netflix. Until now. Downton Abbey snuck onto Netflix with the June 2021 new releases which means you now have a brand new period drama to revisit or binge for the very first time…
Moviesalbuquerqueexpress.com

Will Poulter, Lucy Boynton to star in movie

Washington [US], June 10 (ANI): Hollywood actors Lucy Boynton and Will Poulter are set to star in Hugh Laurie's adaptation of 'Why Didn't They Ask Evans?', one of Agatha Christie's earliest murder mystery novels. According to Variety, Laurie is set to direct and act in the three-part series for BritBox...
Books & LiteratureWashington Post

Catherine Steadman of ‘Downton Abbey’ pens another screen-worthy thriller

Auditions, screen tests, cutthroat competition: Catherine Steadman is familiar with the challenges of the acting biz. In her new book “The Disappearing Act,” the 34-year-old actress best known for playing Mabel Lane Fox, one of Lady Mary’s rivals on “Downton Abbey,” puts her experience to good use. Her perspective as an actress and a writer brings realism to this novel, as she dips into Hollywood’s murky waters where sabotage, sexual assault and betrayal fuel the dream machine. “The Disappearing Act” — Steadman’s third novel, following “Something in the Water” (2018) and “Mr. Nobody” (2020) — is a psychological thriller that evokes the seamy side of what it takes to become a Hollywood star.
TV SeriesPosted by
The Independent

The 16 major TV character deaths we’re still mourning, from The Sopranos to Downton Abbey

“It’s just a show,” is the common response from someone seeing a person crying at the death of a fictional person on screen. But TV acolytes will know that it can be hard to rein in the emotions when your favourite character for the past seven years has just been killed off. In the battle of TV versus cinema, the former has always packed more of a punch when it comes to impactful deaths – probably because we’ve come to know the character better over a longer period of time. And when someone who you’ve grown used to seeing day-in...
New York City, NYNew York Post

Inside Highclere Castle, the home of ‘Downton Abbey’

December brings “Downton Abbey’s” trillionth viewing. Movie No. 2. Highclere Castle, Britannia’s ancestral pile of bricks in Earl of Carnarvon county an hour outside London. Just wrapped filming. Says this tourist attraction’s current chatelaine, the eighth countess, Her Ladyship Fiona:. “There’s no international tourism now. We ourselves personally move things...
Shoppingjuno.co.uk

Abbey Lincoln

Abbey Is Blue (remastered) (180 gram vinyl LP) Brother, Where Are You? (3:09) Laugh, Clown, Laugh (5:24) Softly, As In A Morning Sunrise (2:46) Long As You're Living (2:35) Straight Ahead (remastered) (limited 180 gram audiophile vinyl LP) Cat: CJS 9015. Rel: 09 Dec 19. Jazz. Straight Ahead (5:25) When...
BusinessDeadline

Former Troika Reps Launch B-Side Management & Production With Clients Including Daniel Kaluuya, Jenna Coleman, Karen Gillan, Peter Capaldi, Matt Smith

EXCLUSIVE: Four former Troika reps have launched London-based B-Side Management and B-Side Production with an impressive client list including Daniel Kaluuya (Get Out), Jenna Coleman (Victoria), Peter Capaldi (Doctor Who), Karen Gillan (Avengers: Endgame), Keeley Hawes (Line Of Duty), Matt Smith (Doctor Who), Rafe Spall (Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom), Joe Cole (Gangs Of London) and Barry Keoghan (Eternals).
MoviesGreenwichTime

'Matilda' Musical Film Adaptation Set for U.K. Theatrical Run in 2022

The “Matilda” musical is headed from the West End to the big screen in the U.K. The beloved adaptation of the Roald Dahl novel will be released via Sony Pictures U.K. and Tristar Pictures in the U.K. and Ireland for an exclusive theatrical run on December 2, 2022. For the rest of the world, the film will head to Netflix in December 2022.
TV & Videoschannelguidemag.com

Wednesday, June 9: Tom Hiddleston Is Back as the God of Mischief in ‘Loki’

All Times Eastern. PBS programming varies regionally. The latest live-action series from Marvel Studios finds Tom Hiddleston reprising his feature-film role as the titular God of Mischief, with Loki stepping out of his brother Thor’s shadow in his own adventure that takes place after the events of Avengers: Endgame. In that movie, Loki was last seen absconding with the infamous Tesseract, and he now finds himself a fish out of water after this theft lands him in a world of trouble with the bureaucratic Time Variance Authority. They force Loki to repair several timelines he broke and assist in stopping a greater threat — or face deletion. Owen Wilson, Gugu Mbatha-Raw, Sophia Di Martino, Wunmi Mosaku and Richard E. Grant also star.
TV & VideosNorristown Times Herald

‘Veep’ Actor Chris Addison To Adapt ‘The Dublin Trilogy’ Novels For TV

Caimh McDonnell’s popular series of novels, The Dublin Trilogy, are being adapted to television by the British actor Chris Addison and production company Avalon. Addison, who starred in the BBC’s The Thick of It and its HBO counterpart Veep, is reteaming with Avalon, the company behind Breeders, the FX comedy co-created by Addison, Simon Blackwell, and Martin Freeman. Avalon previously acquired the rights to the books, which have sold over 500,000 copies worldwide.
MoviesHollywoodChicago.com

Tom Hiddleston

CHICAGO – From villain to anti-hero to homoerotic fan fiction icon, Loki has traveled a long way from the greasy-haired megalomaniac we have come to love. For most of his cinematic character development, Loki has been a foil to Thor’s massive himbo (n.: a very attractive, often beefy male who isn’t the brightest bulb, but is still able to shine because of his good-natured attitude and respect for women. Male version of a “bimbo”) energy.
Harrison, ARharrisondaily.com

Extras needed for movie

Volunteer extras are needed in the next couple of weeks for a movie production which is happening in Harrison. UP2U Films and Manns Mackie Studios is producing the family/faith-based feature film, “Running the Bases.”. Extras casting director, Melody Payton said they have some scenes which will require a lot of...