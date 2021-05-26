105th LCHS Graduation

The 105th annual Lee County High School Commencement Exercises will be Sunday afternoon, May 30, 2021 at 4:30 p.m. in the Heber Dunaway Gymnasium at Lee County High School. Assistant Principal Jessica Napier will welcome guests. The ceremony will open with “Pomp and Circumstance” by the LCHS Band, and Matthew Dylan Williams will present the opening. Kaleb Slone will give the salutatorian address, and Mckenzie Slone will give the valedictorian addresses. Principal Danny Wright will present the seniors, Guidance Counselor Amber Spencer will introduce the graduates, and Superintendent Sarah Wasson will award the diplomas. Erin McIntosh will present the closing.