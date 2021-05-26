Cancel
Becker, MN

Lorraine Aniceta Kritzeck

Lorraine Aniceta Kritzeck, age 95, of Becker, Minnesota and formerly of Howard Lake, Minnesota, passed away Friday, December 18, 2020. Memorial Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Friday, June 4, 2021 at 1:00 PM at Holy Trinity Catholic Church. Inurnment will follow at Holy Trinity Cemetery. A visitation will be held on Friday, June 4th at 12:00 Noon at Chilson Funeral Home, Winsted, Minnesota. Memorials can be made to Shepherd of Grace Senior Community. Funeral arrangements have been entrusted to Chilson Funeral Home, Winsted.

