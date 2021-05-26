Trisha Yearwood Posts Emotional Snap of Garth Brooks on One Knee, Proposing: ’I Would Say ‘Yes’ Again in a Heartbeat’
Trisha Yearwood and Garth Brooks are two of country music’s biggest sweethearts. And Yearwood is taking a look back at that moment, Brooks asked her to be his wife. The moment happened on May 25, 2005, on an occasion that neither will ever forget. The two had been friends for decades since the 1980s. But they started dating in earnest during the early 2000s. Finally, in 2005, Brooks realized he wanted to make Yearwood his wife. And her answer?outsider.com