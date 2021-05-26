Trisha Yearwood Posts Emotional Snap of Garth Brooks on One Knee, Proposing: ’I Would Say ‘Yes’ Again in a Heartbeat’

The “Jeopardy!” train keeps rolling right along under the guidance of various public figures tasked with keeping the game show on track. Today (Friday) marks the final episode for current “Jeopardy!” guest host, Mayim Bialik. The actress and neuroscientist has done a terrific during her two-week run as host. She had received praise from “Jeopardy!” fans and contestants in droves. Before beginning her run on the show, Bialik says she hopes to honor the memory of Alex Trebek by hosting in a dignified and respectful manner. It is safe to she did exactly that as she stood behind the podium where Trebek stood behind for many years.