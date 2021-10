For the now 12 consecutive district titles that call the ‘W’ adorned courts home, there’s a certain background formed from a program legacy of enduring excellence. Best reflected in the intrinsic nature of high school sports, the unequivocally close bonds of the student athletes who, now returning to the academic rigor of the in-person environment, impart a unique focus on the court. Creating an energy often mutedly replicated but never fully encapsulated in neighboring opponent cheers, the beauty of the bustle of tennis is never more evident than in the instance of a challenge. Clinching a final victory of 10-1 over the Vandegrift Vipers, the varsity tennis team would earn yet another celebratory plaque on Tuesday, Oct. 5 and cement the first step towards the state tournament.

TENNIS ・ 6 DAYS AGO