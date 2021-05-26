Cancel
Traverse City, MI

Business Memoranda: 05/26/2021

By FROM STAFF REPORTS
Traverse City Record-Eagle
 16 days ago

Cover picture for the articleReal Estate One — Northern Michigan Region recognized two agent teams for being the ‘Top Producers’ at a virtual ceremony. Linda Schaub/Those Schaubs — Randolph sold more than $40.5 million and 114 units while The Jon Zickert Group — Beulah recorded $47.5 million and 165.25 units. The team of Linda Schaub, Greg Schaub, Ellie Vratanina, Sean McCardel and Ashley Lamont earned awards and honors for the REO President’s Club, Randolph Office Top Team Volume and Randolph Office Top Team Units. The team of Zickert, Alicia Childers, Racquel Huddleston and Hayden Bretzke earned the REO President’s Club accolade as well as Division Leader Volume & Units, Beulah Top Team Volume & Units and the Distinguished Service Award.

