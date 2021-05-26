Cancel
Music

Chelsea Wolfe shares new Wonder Woman-inspired single Diana

By Jerry Ewing
loudersound.com
 28 days ago

Cover picture for the articleChelsea Wolfe has shared her brand new single Diana, inspired by Wonder Woman in DC Comics’ Dark Nights: Death Metal comics and taken from the forthcoming Dark Nights: Death Metal Soundtrack out digitally on June 18th via Loma Vista Recordings with physical LPs out July 16th). “It has been such...

www.loudersound.com
Chelsea Wolfe
Tyler Bates
#Loma Vista Recordings#Dc Comics#Wonder Woman For The
