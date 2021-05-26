Cancel
What causes the deep Earth's most mysterious earthquakes?

By Carnegie Institution for Science
Phys.org
 16 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe cause of Earth's deepest earthquakes has been a mystery to science for more than a century, but a team of Carnegie scientists may have cracked the case. New research published in AGU Advances provides evidence that fluids play a key role in deep-focus earthquakes—which occur between 300 and 700 kilometers below the planet's surface. The research team includes Carnegie scientists Steven Shirey, Lara Wagner, Peter van Keken, and Michael Walter, as well as the University of Alberta's Graham Pearson.

phys.org
