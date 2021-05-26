What causes the deep Earth's most mysterious earthquakes?

We can now add "being fired out of a gun at high speeds" to the growing list of weird things tardigrades can survive. How do we know? Scientists actually did it - and, believe it or not, it's for a good cause. They wanted to know if tardigrade-like organisms could survive certain conditions in space, in order to place constraints on where and how we might be able to find extraterrestrial life in the Solar System - and how we might avoid contaminating it. Tardigrades, microscopic invertebrates also known as water bears and moss piglets, are globally ubiquitous, found both in terrestrial...