Stipe Miocic hoping for Francis Ngannou trilogy by early 2022: “I really would love to fight Francis again for the rematch”

By Adam D Martin
 16 days ago
Stipe Miocic is hoping for the Francis Ngannou trilogy by early 2022, saying “I really would love to fight Francis again for the rematch.”. Miocic lost the UFC heavyweight title in March at UFC 260 when he was brutally knocked out by Ngannou in the pair’s rematch. The fight was one-sided for Ngannou and so Miocic won’t get an immediate rematch despite the fact that he dominated Ngannou the first time they fought in 2018. Instead of Miocic being granted the rematch, the UFC has given the next title shot against Ngannou to Derrick Lewis, and the two will likely meet this summer.

