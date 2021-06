As millions of votes were still being tallied the day after the 2020 presidential election, Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis (R) took a victory lap. “People are actually looking at Florida and asking the question, ‘Why can’t these states be more like Florida?’” DeSantis said on Nov. 4, hours after news outlets called Florida for President Donald Trump. “…The way Florida did it I think inspires confidence. I think that’s how elections should be run.”