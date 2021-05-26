Cancel
Bismarck, ND

North Dakota corrections to ease some coronavirus restrictions

 16 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBISMARCK, N.D. (AP) - North Dakota corrections officials will ease some coronavirus visitation restrictions in state prisons next week. In-person prison visits had been limited to one adult since they resumed in late March. Beginning Tuesday, visitors will be allowed to bring up to three minors per visit. Visitors must test negative for COVID-19 and advance scheduling is still required. Visitors 6 years and older must still wear a mask, but it doesn’t have to be an N95 mask as is required now.

