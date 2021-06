When shopping for a new vehicle, potential customers often look at the sticker price of an electric vehicle and flinch. EVs are on average much more expensive than comparable gas-powered cars. But the sticker price doesn't account for federal tax credits, potential state rebates, and the lower cost of fuel and maintenance. Add those, in and you get a figure known as the total cost of ownership. Given that vehicles are a long-term investment, it's financially smart to consider the overall costs of your purchase, not just the sticker price.