Trump, accountability and why Biden's DOJ is protecting Bill Barr

By Heather Digby Parton
msn.com
 16 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDonald Trump and Bill Barr Photo illustration by Salon/Getty Images. It's only Wednesday but it's already been quite a week for legal activity in Trumpworld. It's eerily reminiscent of those heady days back in 2017 and 2018 when everyone assumed that special counselor Robert Mueller's report on his investigation into Russia's interference in the 2016 election and potential connections to the Trump campaign was going to lay out all the ugly facts, leading to Trump's impeachment and conviction .. and then planet Earth would tilt back on its axis and we could all resume our normal lives. Yeah, that was dumb. And despite all this latest action from the state of New York as well as the Justice Department and the federal courts, it's highly likely the outcome will be the same this time.

www.msn.com
Related
Presidential ElectionNPR

Trump's DOJ Investigated Democrats On House Intelligence Committee, Source Says

More news about the Justice Department under former President Trump and its search for leaks. Back in 2018, the department secretly subpoenaed Apple for data from two Democratic members of the House Intelligence Committee. The subpoena also targeted their staff and even family. I will note that Apple is among NPR's financial supporters. NPR justice correspondent Ryan Lucas joins us now. Morning, Ryan.
POTUSWashington Times

Trump DOJ nabbed data from Adam Schiff, other House Dems with subpoenas to Apple

Justice Department prosecutors subpoenaed Apple for the data from the accounts of two Democrats on the House Intelligence Committee, including Chairman Adam B. Schiff, as part of its investigation into leaks of classified information, one lawmaker said Thursday evening. Rep. Eric Swalwell, California Democrat, told CNN that he had been...
Presidential ElectionMSNBC

Trump's Justice Dept. targeted congressional Dems in leak probe

Early on in Donald Trump's presidency, there was considerable reporting about the contacts between the president's team and their Russian benefactors who helped elect the Republican in 2016. For the administration, the principal problem was not with the interactions, but rather, with the leaks that brought the scandal to the public's attention.
Congress & CourtsCNN

Swalwell says Trump 'weaponized' Justice Department against enemies

Washington (CNN) — California Democratic Rep. Eric Swalwell, whose data was seized by the Trump administration as part of a leak probe, on Friday said former President Donald Trump "weaponized" the Justice Department to dig into the private communications of his political opponents. "This is about everyday Americans who don't...
Presidential ElectionPosted by
Axios

Putin calls Biden and Trump "radically different"

Ahead of an upcoming meeting with Joe Biden, Russian President Vladimir Putin told NBC News on Friday that the current president is "radically different" than his predecessor. Why it matters: Trump faced accusations of cozying up to Putin while in office while Biden has pledged to take a hard-line approach against the Kremlin.
POTUSPosted by
The Atlantic

Trump’s DOJ Was More Dangerous Than We Knew

Sometimes, the actions a government takes look bad at the time, but posterity treats them kindly. Other times, a president might look good in the moment but see his reputation sink in retrospect. Then there’s the Trump administration, and especially its Justice Department, which looked bad when it was in power and now looks even worse.
POTUSUS News and World Report

U.S. Attorney General Defends Backing Trump Claim in Defamation Case

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - U.S. Attorney General Merrick Garland on Wednesday defended a decision by the Justice Department to continue to defend Donald Trump against a lawsuit by a writer who accused him of raping her decades ago and defaming her during his presidency. "The job of the Justice Department in...
POTUSPosted by
CNN

Will Trump be held accountable—this time?

Julian Zelizer, a CNN political analyst, is a professor of history and public affairs at Princeton University and author of the book, "Burning Down the House: Newt Gingrich, the Fall of a Speaker, and the Rise of the New Republican Party." Follow him on Twitter @julianzelizer. The views expressed in this commentary are his own. View more opinion at CNN.
POTUSPosted by
CNN

Wait. Trump's DOJ did what?

(CNN) — As President Joe Biden gears up to confront Russian President Vladimir Putin in Geneva, his effort to build his presidency around a theme of democracy vs. autocracy has been complicated by revelations trickling out about the US Department of Justice, which it turns out has been secretly collecting details about the communications of reporters and political adversaries of then-President Donald Trump.
Posted by
Newsweek

Kamala Harris Grilling Bill Barr Video Resurfaces After DoJ Apple Data Revelations

A video of Kamala Harris grilling former attorney general Bill Barr has resurfaced on social media. It comes after the revelation that Department of Justice prosecutors subpoenaed Apple for data from the accounts of at least two Democrats on the House Intelligence Committee, aides and family members, including a minor, as part of an investigation into a leak during the early stage of the Trump administration.