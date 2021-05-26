Cancel
Premier League

Arsenal, Leicester face tussle as stern third Prem club join striker hunt

By Owen Thompson
TEAMtalk
 28 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBrighton have reportedly emerged as the third Premier League club eyeing Odsonne Edouard, joining Arsenal and Leicester in a battle to sign the Celtic striker. According to The Sun, the Glasgow outfit have valued the 23-year-old at between £15million and £20million, with only a year left on his current contract. Edouard has enjoyed a successful goalscoring season in Scotland, recording 22 strikes in 40 appearances across all competitions.

www.teamtalk.com
