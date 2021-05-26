Cancel
LOOK: Jordan Brand Releases Dean Smith Inspired Sneakers

By Grant Hughes
247Sports
247Sports
 16 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIt is always said that Mike Jordan became Michael Jordan at North Carolina. The greatest to ever play the game of basketball will be forever tied to UNC and Carolina basketball. Jordan often credited his head coach at UNC, Dean Smith, with truly teaching him the game of basketball and how to play it the right way.

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Michael Jordan
Person
Dean Smith
IN THIS ARTICLE
#North Carolina Basketball#White Shoes#Unc#The Chicago Tribune#The Chicago Bulls#All Nba First Team#Dear Dean#Colorways#Nba Defensive Player#Releases#Dear Larry#Chapel Hill#14 Time Nba All Star#The Game#Mom Deloris
