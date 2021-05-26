Mike Ekeler talks special teams, 'real deal' Heupel & waterskiing on Knoxville radio

Tennessee's new coaching staff has injected some much-needed energy into a downtrodden football program over the past few months, and no assistant coach brings more energy to the Anderson Training Center than Mike Ekeler. The Vols' outside linebackers coach and special teams coordinator quickly has endeared himself to Tennessee fans with his lively and amusing Twitter account, which is filled with references to him "keeping his chili hot," the phrase he's made his own. During a radio interview in Knoxville on Tuesday, Ekeler discussed how he keeps his own chili hot, hailed new Vols coach Josh Heupel and revealed his love for acrobatics while waterskiing.