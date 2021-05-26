Bleav in Timberwolves Podcast EP. 45 - Rookie Edwards is More Exciting Than Rookie KAT - Timberwolves Mailbag

The 42-29 Dallas Mavericks have clinched a playoff berth and enter the season finale against the Minnesota Timberwolves with little clarity beyond that. Minnesota is currently tied with the Cavaliers for the fifth best lottery odds. They have every incentive to lose and may employ a skeleton crew against the Mavericks. Dallas, on the other hand, is currently alone in fifth place but could easily slide to sixth with a loss and Portland Blazer win. Let’s break down the playoff scenarios for the Mavericks and what to watch for.