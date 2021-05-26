Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NBA

Bleav in Timberwolves Podcast EP. 45 - Rookie Edwards is More Exciting Than Rookie KAT - Timberwolves Mailbag

By BrendanHedtke
msn.com
 16 days ago

Cover picture for the articleYou heard that right, host Brendan Hedtke thinks Minnesota Timberwolves fans can be more excited about Anthony Edwards than they were about Karl-Anthony Towns. Catch that and more in an all-new mailbag episode of the Bleav in Timberwolves podcast. Brendan answers a wide range of questions surrounding the Timberwolves; including talk about the Spanish ACB League’s 2020-21 Most Spectacular Player, Leandro Bolmaro.

www.msn.com
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Cade Cunningham
Person
Anthony Edwards
Person
Leandro Bolmaro
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Kat#Kat#Wolves#Free Agent#Timberwolves Podcast Ep#Spanish#Acb League#Jarred Vanderbilt#Nba Draft#Host Brendan Hedtke#Questions
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NBA Teams
Minnesota Timberwolves
News Break
NBA
News Break
Podcast
News Break
Basketball
News Break
Sports
Related
NBASt. Cloud Times

Dallas Mavericks at Minnesota Timberwolves odds, picks and prediction

The Dallas Mavericks (42-29) drop by Target Center Sunday to play the Minnesota Timberwolves (22-49) in each team's regular-season finale. Tip-off is scheduled for 9 p.m. ET. Below, we analyze the Mavericks-Timberwolves odds and lines, with NBA picks and predictions. Dallas can clinch the 5-seed with a victory against a...
NBAPosted by
Boston Times

NBA Daily Recap 5/15: Tatum Drops Double-double as Celtics roll over Timberwolves 124-108

Celtics led by 15 before the fourth quarter and rolled past Timberwolves 124-108 on Saturday night. Jayson Tatum led the way for the Celtics with a double-double of 26 points and 11 rebounds. While failing to take the home-court advantages, Karl-Anthony Towns tallied 24 points and 14 rebounds and Anthony Edwards made 23 points for the Timberwolves. After this game, the Celtics (36-35) ranked #7 in the Eastern Conference with 12.0 games back to the top, while the Timberwolves (22-49) is 29.0 games behind the Western Conference leader.
NBAPosted by
FanSided

Dallas Mavericks: What to watch for in Mavs at Timberwolves

The Dallas Mavericks wrap up the regular season on Sunday night against the Minnesota Timberwolves. They clinched a place in the top six with their win over the Raptors on May 14, but there is plenty for Luka Doncic and company to play for in their final game. Minnesota has...
NBAPosted by
FanSided

Minnesota Timberwolves’ final NBA draft lottery odds

Following the regular-season finale on Sunday night, we now know the Minnesota Timberwolves‘ final lottery odds for this summer’s NBA Draft. The Wolves spent much of the season with the league’s worst record, but a return to relative health, a coaching change, and some tank-eriffic second halves by other teams (see: Oklahoma City, Houston, etc.) dropped Minnesota to No. 6 in the final reverse standings.
NBAPosted by
92.9 The Ticket

Tatum, Celtics cruise to 124-108 win over Timberwolves

Jayson Tatum had 26 points and 11 rebounds as the short-handed Boston Celtics cruised to a 124-108 win over the Minnesota Timberwolves on Saturday. Evan Fournier added 18 points and was 5 of 8 from 3-point range. Six Celtics scored in double-figures as Boston snapped its four-game losing streak. Karl-Anthony...
NBAdrgnews.com

Edwards, Timberwolves End Season By Topping Dallas

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Anthony Edwards scored 30 points in his final audition for the NBA Rookie of the Year award, leading the Minnesota Timberwolves to a 136-121 victory over the postseason-bound Dallas Mavericks on Sunday night. Karl-Anthony Towns and D’Angelo Russell scored 23 points apiece for the Timberwolves, who brought...
NBAMavs Moneyball

What to watch for as the regular season comes to an end against the Minnesota Timberwolves

The 42-29 Dallas Mavericks have clinched a playoff berth and enter the season finale against the Minnesota Timberwolves with little clarity beyond that. Minnesota is currently tied with the Cavaliers for the fifth best lottery odds. They have every incentive to lose and may employ a skeleton crew against the Mavericks. Dallas, on the other hand, is currently alone in fifth place but could easily slide to sixth with a loss and Portland Blazer win. Let’s break down the playoff scenarios for the Mavericks and what to watch for.
NBACBS Sports

NBA playoff picture, standings, magic numbers: Warriors vs. Grizzlies for No. 8; Lakers projected for No. 6

Well, we're down to the final day of the NBA's 2020-21 season, and there's no telling what's going to happen on Sunday. Are teams going to try to tank their way into preferred matchups? It's not quite that simple. Many of the games involving teams in potential position to manipulate their seed are happening at the same time. One result changes all the other scenarios. You're going to see a lot of scoreboard watching and mid-game "adjustments."
NBAsemoball.com

Edwards, T-wolves beat playoffs-bound Mavs 136-121

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) -- Anthony Edwards scored 30 points in his final audition for NBA Rookie of the Year, leading the Minnesota Timberwolves to a 136-121 victory over the postseason-bound Dallas Mavericks on Sunday night. Luka Doncic had 18 points, six rebounds and six assists in 21 minutes for the Mavericks,...
NBAclnsmedia.com

Jayson Tatum Postgame Interview | Celtics vs Timberwolves

Jayson Tatum was interviewed postgame after the Celtics’ 123-108 win vs the Minnesota Timberwolves. He talked about why he played in this game, his chemistry with Evan Fournier, and how to build up momentum for the playoffs. Tatum spoke about why he played in this game when so many of...
NBAclnsmedia.com

Evan Fournier Postgame Interview | Celtics vs Timberwolves

Evan Fournier was interviewed postgame after the Celtics stomped the Timberwolves on the road. When asked why he played when so many other players were resting, Fournier said “I need reps with this team… I’m just a guy that enjoys competing and playing… it felt good to play with the guys, compete, and even better to get a dub on the road.”
NBAPosted by
FanSided

Minnesota Timberwolves: Who Kevin Garnett mentioned in his Hall of Fame Enshrinement Speech

After waiting a full year for induction, Minnesota Timberwolves great Kevin Garnett has finally been enshrined in the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame. The Class of 2020, including Garnett’s rival big man Tim Duncan and the late Kobe Bryant, was enshrined on Saturday. Garnett gave a speech of roughly seven minutes and mentioned several former players and coaches affiliated with the Timberwolves organization.
NBAfox9.com

Timberwolves legend Kevin Garnett inducted into Basketball Hall of Fame

(FOX 9) - Timberwolves legend and NBA Champion Kevin Garnett joined basketball's greatest players on Saturday as he was inducted into the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame. Garnett is part of the nine-member 2020 class of inductees that includes the late Kobe Bryant, former Spurs star Tim Duncan, former...
NBAPosted by
Dallas Sports Focus

Mavericks finish No. 5 in West, will open playoffs against Clippers

After lots of drama, but no real changes in the Western Conference on a wild and crazy final day of the NBA’s regular season, the Mavericks can scream a familiar battle cry. The Mavericks finished the regular season Sunday with a thud at Minnesota, but of much greater importance was the Los Angeles Clippers losing at Oklahoma City, cementing them as the No. 4 seed in the West.
NBAminnesotasportsfan.com

A-Rod Wants to Move Timberwolves to Seattle; Garnett Pushing Him to Stay

Alex Rodriguez and his business partner, Marc Lore, are starting a long and winding road to purchasing the Minnesota Timberwolves from Glen Taylor. When A-Rod’s plan to purchase was revealed to Wolves fans, the mood quickly went from excitement to sheer panic. What are the chances that Alex Rodriguez, who has zero ties to the area, actually wants to keep this franchise in the Twin Cities?
NBAJanesville Gazette

Doncic, Dallas set for matchup against Minnesota

Dallas Mavericks (42-29, fifth in the Western Conference) vs. Minnesota Timberwolves (22-49, 13th in the Western Conference) BOTTOM LINE: Luka Doncic leads Dallas into a matchup against Minnesota. He's sixth in the league averaging 27.9 points per game. The Timberwolves are 14-27 in conference games. Minnesota is 10-27 against opponents...
NBAPosted by
FanSided

2015 NBA Re-Draft: Timberwolves take Towns or Booker?

The 2015 NBA Draft was one of the most consequential for the Minnesota Timberwolves. They had the 1stoverall selection, deciding to select Karl-Anthony Towns over D’Angelo Russell (Lakers, 2nd overall) and Jahlil Okafor (76ers, 3rd overall). It was clearly the correct decision at the time. Looking back, though, it is...
NBAblackchronicle.com

2021 NBA playoffs – Everything at stake on the last day of the regular season

As the regular season comes to a close, each team has something to play for: seeding or draft picks. With the addition of play-in games to the 2021 NBA playoffs, the scramble for seeding is wilder — and more important — than ever, with almost every game down the stretch having significant postseason implications.