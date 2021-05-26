Cancel
Global E-Commerce Hit 40 Percent Growth In 2021

By Maxim Moskalkov
Voice of America
 16 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAccording to the Adobe Digital Economy Index, eCommerce worldwide reached $876 billion in the first quarter of 2021. And even as stores begin reopening consumers are continuing to do more shopping online. Maxim Moskalkov has the story. Camera: Aleksandr Bergan.

Economy
Markets
MarketsLas Vegas Herald

E-Commerce Develop Service Market to See Huge Growth by 2026 | SmartSites, Algoworks, Revenue River

Latest research study titled Global E-Commerce Develop Service Market Growth 2021-2026 provides readers with details on strategic planning and tactical business decisions that influence and stabilize growth prognosis in E-Commerce Develop Service Market. A few disruptive trends, however, will have opposing and strong influences on the development of E-Commerce Develop Service market and the distribution across players. To provide further guidance on why specific trends will have a high impact and precisely how these trends can be factored into the market trajectory and the strategy planning of players such as SmartSites, Algoworks, Mercury Development, Revenue River, MEDIA LOUNGE, Bold Commerce, Net Solutions, Chop Dawg, Dunn Solutions Group, Shopping Cart Elite, Bango, IT Svit, Onilab, Pixel Union Design Ltd., Seasia Infotech, A2 Design Inc., Agriya, Wipro, Beacon Technologies, Cleveroad, Commerce Pundit, Extendware, Fluper, Geeks Chicago, Hathway, Accenture, iOLAP, iWeb, Jackrabbit Mobile & Konstant Infosolutions.
Marketsbestnewsmonitoring.com

Global E-Commerce Platforms Market Pricing Trends, Growth Opportunity, Regional Outlook And Covid-19 Impact Analysis 2031

The Worldwide E-Commerce Platforms Market research report 2021 is broken down into chapters, that can be introduced by the executive summary. It is the introductory region of the chapter, including facts about E-Commerce Platforms marketplace statistics, the two the historical and estimates. The executive overview in E-Commerce Platforms market trends gives a quick in regards to the sections and also the reasons for the progress or drop throughout the forecast period 2022-2031.
Marketsnysenasdaqlive.com

Global Language Processing Market is said to have a potential scope for growth in the years by 2025- Addstructure, Apple, Dialogflow, DigitalGenius, Google

The report covers complete analysis of the Global Language Processing Market on the basis of regional and global level. The report comprises several drivers and restraints of the Global Language Processing Market. Likewise, it covers the complete segmentation analysis such as type, application, and region. This report provides Language Processing Market key Manufactures, industry chain analysis, competitive insights, and macroeconomic analysis. Global Language Processing Market report provides the latest forecast market data, industry trends, and technological innovations. The in-depth view of Global Language Processing Market industry on the basis of market size, market growth, opportunities, and development plans offered by the report analysis. The forecast information, SWOT analysis, and feasibility study are the energetic aspects studied in this report. Along with that PESTEL analysis is also considered to be another major aspect in the market study.
Retailetftrends.com

The Whale of Retail: Investing in E-Commerce

The coronavirus pandemic has transformed the way we interact with the world, supporting a shift toward online shopping and e-commerce. In the upcoming webcast, The Whale of Retail: Investing in E-Commerce, Christian Magoon, Founder and CEO, Amplify ETFs; and Jane Edmondson, Founder & CEO, EQM Indexes, will discuss how they believe the growing presence of e-commerce will continue to accelerate in the global markets.
Marketsatlantanews.net

Financial Technology Market Growth Scenario with Upcoming Opportunities by 2028 - Addepar, Commonbond, Inc., Robinhood, Wealthfront

Financial Technology is a term used to assist those companies operating in the financial technology sector. The Financial Technology is the integration of financial services with information technology. This integration assists in reshaping finance services by facilitating easy and smart management of financial activities. Another advantage associated with this technology is it improves the quality of financial services and reduce overall operational cost, and thus contributing to creating a more diverse and stable financial landscape.
Grocery & Supermaketsoutheastproduceweekly.com

Grocery E-Commerce — Opportunity Remains

Industry analyst and consultant Anne-Marie Roerink is president of 210 Analytics and an expert on marketing produce from farm to retail. Her travels take her to stores around the world. On a recurring basis in SPW, Anne-Marie shares retail insights and marketing success stories that are Ideas Ripe For The Picking.
Apparelbaltimorenews.net

Global Custom Shoes Market to be Driven by Rising E-Commerce in the Forecast Period of 2021-2026 | ExpertMarketResearch.Com

The new report by EMR titled, 'Global Custom Shoes Market Report and Forecast 2021-2026', gives an in-depth analysis of the global custom shoes market assessing the market based on its segments like products, distribution channel, end use, and major regions. The report tracks the latest trends in the industry and studies their impact on the overall market. It also assesses the market dynamics, covering the key demand and price indicators, along with analysing the market based on the SWOT and Porter's Five Forces models.
MarketsPosted by
pymnts

Emerging Offerings In eCommerce And Digital Payments

Stitch Fix posted better-than-expected quarterly results, while the online styling service plans to debut a Direct Buy offering to new clients by the end of the quarter. And in payment methods, offering crypto payment acceptance can help merchants develop loyalty with clients, and harnessing crypto debit cards could help crypto firms expand their reach. All this, Today in Data.
Businessmartechseries.com

SmartBug Media® Acquires Worth eCommerce, Adding High-Growth E-Commerce Marketing Business Unit

Acquisition To Accelerate Growth by Adding Significant B2C Expertise and Platinum Klaviyo Partner. SmartBug Media® — a leading Intelligent Inbound® marketing agency that assists businesses in generating leads, increasing awareness, and building brand loyalty through inbound marketing, digital strategy, design, marketing automation, revenue operations and public relations — today announced that it has acquired Worth eCommerce, a digital marketing agency that provides sophisticated email and SMS marketing campaign services to e-commerce clients.
RetailPosted by
Supply & Demand Chain Executive

E-Commerce Evolves the Supply Chain

Even after continued growth in the e-commerce sector prior to 2020, the Coronavirus disease (COVID-19) pandemic pushed e-commerce dramatically forward in a short period of time just out of sheer necessity in a way never seen before. According to SAP’s VP of awareness and thought leadership in the supply chain, Richard Howells, the pandemic pushed digital retail ahead by six years in just the first six months of COVID-19.
Marketsindustryglobalnews24.com

What makes “Global Cross-Border B2B E-commerce Market” a Booming Industry in the current COVID-19 scenario? - A Report by Absolute Markets Insights

Global Cross-Border B2B E-commerce Market was valued at US$ 54345.36 million in 2020 and is expected to reach US$ 665074.66 million by 2029, growing at an estimated CAGR of 32.2% over the forecast period. Irrespective of initial opposition from the conventional businesses, the global cross-cross-border B2B e-commerce industry has managed to boom in a very less time, mainly because of was successful in converting those who opposed into a part of them. Currently, most of bigger businesses that operated traditionally are going digital or being part of any other growing e-commerce company. Companies like Alibaba.com and Amazon.com have transformed the industry and themselves have emerged as end-to-end trading platform for small-and medium-sized businesses. This industry which caters to more than 190 countries has easily crossed the hurdle called Covid-19. Collaborating with several leading governments, these e-commerce companies have been delivering essentials in times when majority of businesses have been forced to shut down. Driven by factors like scalability, no geographical limitations and ability to offer any sort of product, this industry has comparatively biggest potential as compared to any other industry today.
MarketsEntrepreneur

Upgrade Your Exposure To E-commerce With These Stocks

This book gives you the essential guide for easy-to-follow tips and strategies to create more financial success. Digitization, the Internet, and e-commerce are among the biggest winners of the pandemic. Secular trends that had been growing by double-digits were accelerated to high double-digit and even triple-digit paces. As explosive as the growth was over the past year, there is still plenty of room for growth within the space. Today's lineup features three companies that are paving a path to profitability for their shareholders and their clients.
Marketsreportsgo.com

Automated Security E-gate Market Global Production, Growth, Share, Demand and Applications Forecast to 2026

A new business intelligence report title “Global Automated Security E-gate market Report 2020 by Key Players, Types, Applications, Countries, Market Size, Forecast to 2025 (Based on 2020 COVID-19 Worldwide Spread)” is designed covering micro level of analysis by manufacturers and key business segments. The Global Automated Security E-gate market survey analysis offers energetic visions to conclude and study market size, market hopes, and competitive surroundings. The research is derived through primary and secondary statistics sources and it comprises both qualitative and quantitative detailing.
RetailPosted by
pymnts

Merchants: Leave Global Commerce To Partners

The great digital shift has been a rising tide that has lifted all forms of eCommerce — especially cross-border. Ben Fochs, VP of strategy at Digital River, told PYMNTS that cross-border transactions as a percentage of total retail sales have been steadily increasing. “The new normal is expected to represent...
Marketsdenversun.com

Cross-border E-commerce Market to Eyewitness Massive Growth by 2026 | AliExpress, EBay, Amazon

The latest launched report on Global Cross-border E-commerce Market delivers a transformation framework to understand how megatrends affect industry growth, taking into account the major disrupting forces creating uncertainties for every organisation in the Cross-border E-commerce. Based on these outcomes, HTF MI outline plan for these volatile scenarios considering companies such as AliExpress, EBay, Amazon, Taobao, Tmall Global, ETao, JD, Wish, Newegg & Lazada.
BusinessTechCrunch

CDK Global buys vehicle e-commerce platform Roadster for $360 million

As part of the all-cash deal, Roadster is now a wholly owned subsidiary. Roadster’s business model has evolved since its founding in 2013. The online sales platform initially hosted dealers’ inventory on its site, but handled the entire sales process with customers. Roadster now works more directly with dealerships by providing its digital retail tools directly to these businesses through its “Express” products.