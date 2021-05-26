Global E-Commerce Hit 40 Percent Growth In 2021

Global Cross-Border B2B E-commerce Market was valued at US$ 54345.36 million in 2020 and is expected to reach US$ 665074.66 million by 2029, growing at an estimated CAGR of 32.2% over the forecast period. Irrespective of initial opposition from the conventional businesses, the global cross-cross-border B2B e-commerce industry has managed to boom in a very less time, mainly because of was successful in converting those who opposed into a part of them. Currently, most of bigger businesses that operated traditionally are going digital or being part of any other growing e-commerce company. Companies like Alibaba.com and Amazon.com have transformed the industry and themselves have emerged as end-to-end trading platform for small-and medium-sized businesses. This industry which caters to more than 190 countries has easily crossed the hurdle called Covid-19. Collaborating with several leading governments, these e-commerce companies have been delivering essentials in times when majority of businesses have been forced to shut down. Driven by factors like scalability, no geographical limitations and ability to offer any sort of product, this industry has comparatively biggest potential as compared to any other industry today.