Codemasters and EA revealed details for F1 2021 this week as a hands-on preview was offered for the media. While we were able to get our hands on a preview (that you can read here), there was also an opportunity to go deeper with an interview with the face of the F1 development team, Lee Mather. With the success of the short narrative that was included in F1 2019, Codemasters will be doubling down with a story mode known as Braking Point that will take place over the course of a few seasons. Also, with this game being the first on next-generation hardware, and most notably on the PlayStation 5 that includes the technology of the DualSense Controller, we got the scoop on how this will be implemented into the game.