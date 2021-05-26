Laszlo Jones Talks About His New Single, Inspiration, And Upcoming EP [Interview]

Feels, the new single by Jax Jones, is out now. Ahead of his upcoming EP, Jax Jones proves he truly has found deep joy and is ready to show it to others. Over the past decade South London-born songwriter, producer and DJ Jax Jones has been a part of numerous hits on the radio, but music has been a major part of his life for even longer. Jones’ earliest memory is being taken to music appreciation classes as a child – a custom in keeping with his Chinese heritage. Although their relationship was one fraught with challenges and pain, Jax’s melodic palate only grew when his Nigerian step-father introduced him to Hip-Hop, Afrobeat, and Highlife. Although a turbulent home life and surrounding atmosphere in Brixton did not give Jones an easy upbringing, it left him with a drive to succeed in the space he had chosen. After taking 2020 to reflect on his past, his heritage, and the experiences that made him who he is today (which includes the recent birth of his daughter Lawana), Jax is returning to music with a new perspective.