By Kris Leonhardt STEVENS POINT – Growing up on Brilowski Road conjures memories of barley soup and straw mattresses for 94-year-old Gladys Maziarka. She was one of five boys and three girls born to Frank & Cecelia Brilowski in an area known as Route 2 at the time. “(Brilowski) was my maiden name. My dad had a farm there and my uncle, Joe, so that whole area was Brilowskis,” she explained. Bruno Maziarka lived a mile and a half away from Gladys and her family. “We were neighbors, but I didn’t associate with the boys (in Bruno’s family,) only his sister Lucille,” Gladys recalled. “When he went into service,…