Azul looking to buy bankrupt LATAM Airlines’ Brazil operation, source says

By Syndicated Content
104.1 WIKY
 29 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSAO PAULO (Reuters) – Brazilian airline Azul SA has approached Chile’s bankrupt LATAM Airlines Group with the aim of buying its Brazilian operation, a source familiar with the situation told Reuters. Azul’s shares rose more than 5% in Sao Paulo on the news. LATAM filed for bankruptcy protection a year...

