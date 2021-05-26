Cancel
Orange County, CA

Reward grows in road rage killing of Southern California boy

The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 16 days ago
ORANGE, Calif. (AP) — A reward for information leading to the arrest of a suspect in the road rage killing of a Southern California boy has grown to $200,000.

An initial $50,000 reward in the slaying of 6-year-old Aiden Leos increased with contributions from Orange County officials and a contribution from a businessman, Southern California News Group reported.

The boy was fatally shot in the abdomen on May 21 while seated in the back seat of a car driven by his mother, Joanna Cloonan, on State Route 55 in the city of Orange.

According to accounts from the mother and witnesses who stopped to help her, another car cut her off, she responded with a hand gesture and the car slipped in behind her and someone inside fired a shot through the rear of her car.

A vigil was held Tuesday evening at a growing memorial of flowers, stuffed animals and balloons on a freeway overpass near the shooting site.

“I’m just thankful my brother gets to have a funeral as beautiful as he is,” said Alexis Cloonan, Aiden’s sister.

