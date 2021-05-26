Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Utah State

From SF to NYC: Utah man hopes to run across America in 42 days, breaking world record

By SARA KNOX
okcfox.com
 16 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — A Park City, Utah man announced on Tuesday his upcoming attempt to break a 2016 world record by running across the lower 48 United States in 42 days or less. Jordan Moon, 33, plans to begin his run at San Francisco City Hall and arrive...

okcfox.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Park City, UT
City
New York City, NY
State
Pennsylvania State
State
Nevada State
City
Ohio, NY
State
Wyoming State
New York City, NY
Lifestyle
City
Penrose, UT
State
Ohio State
State
Illinois State
Local
Utah Sports
City
Salt Lake City, UT
Local
Utah Lifestyle
City
Wyoming, NY
Park City, UT
Government
State
Nebraska State
Local
Utah Government
State
New Jersey State
State
Iowa State
City
Jordan, NY
State
California State
New York City, NY
Sports
Park City, UT
Sports
State
Indiana State
Park City, UT
Lifestyle
State
Utah State
New York City, NY
Government
IN THIS ARTICLE
#New York City Hall#Americans#Utah Man#Running#Home
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Dementia
News Break
Fitness
News Break
Sports
News Break
Lifestyle
News Break
Politics
Related
Utah StatePosted by
Diana Rus

3 Movies with the main filming locations in Utah

Utah attracts a huge number of filmmakers eager to show everything our state has to offer to the entire world. Utah has a highly diversified economy, with major sectors including transportation, education, information technology and research, government services, mining; it is also a major tourist destination for outdoor recreation.
Utah StateKUTV

May 17 data: Utah counts Utah County man as latest fatality from COVID-19

SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — Utah counted one more death Monday in the state's losses from COVID-19. The casualty was a man in Utah County over 85. The Utah Department of Health released coronavirus data daily, though it does not provide the identity of those who were killed by the virus, as investigated by UDOH. The state health department says there are 148 people currently hospitalized, higher than totals last week. That state also reported 164 new cases since Sunday and 3,492 vaccines.
Utah Stateskiutah.com

Spring Skiing in Utah: A Case of the Wiggles

Wiggles—sometimes called Snakes—arrive alongside the spring thaw each season in Utah. The humble architects of these edifices typically remain anonymous. They could be die-hard locals, lifties, patrollers or mountain ops crew. Regardless of the details of their origin, the siren call of a sinuous wiggle is challenging to ignore. Buckle up and prepare to hold on because surviving the entire length of the wiggle without bailing is quite a feat. Here’s a rundown of the wiggles we spied or heard tale of this season. This will serve as a useful guide in future seasons as to where to locate or establish your local wiggle.
Utah StatePosted by
i84005

Lake Mountain (Utah) – A Photo Essay

Lake Mountain is a Mountain Range that is located in the northern end of Utah County. To its east, it is bordered by Saratoga Springs and Utah lake. To its West, it is boarded by Eagle Mountain and the Cedar Valley. “The range is arc-shaped, curved to the east. The Lake Mountains have no prominent peaks, but a central ridgeline, about 5 miles (8.0 km) long, that trends slightly north-northwest by south-southeast. The highest point in the range is an unnamed peak, with an elevation of 7,690 feet (2,340 m). There are seventeen named canyons on the east side of the range, running toward Utah Lake: Long, Pfieffer, Burnt (southern), Chaparral, Miners, Potter, Enoch, Seep, Little, Olaf, Limekiln, Losee, Clark, Israel, Lott, Burnt (northern), and Reformation canyons (from south to north), with Limekiln Canyon being in the approximate center. The west side has much fewer named canyons, running toward Cedar Valley: Mercer, Ivans, Wildcat, and Wiley (from south to north), with Wiley Canyon being in the approximate center.” [Source] Israel and Hidden Hollow on the north end of the range are where a lot of Eagle Mountain and Saratoga Springs residents enjoy the outdoors. The mountain range also has some well-used mountain biking paths.
Utah StateIdaho8.com

Utah to consider school mask prohibition in special session

SALT LAKE CITY (AP) — Utah Gov. Spencer Cox has called on state lawmakers to convene for a special session this week. They will consider bills involving allocating federal coronavirus relief funds and a prohibition on mask requirements in schools during Wednesday's session. Cox said two of the more contentious...
Utah Stateupr.org

Reopening The Arts And The 45-Star Flag On Monday's Access Utah

Kurt Bestor is a Utah-based composer and performer, known for his Christmas concerts, his film and television scores, and his haunting musical prayer for peace “Prayer of the Children.” He will be leading performances of “The Music of Andrew Lloyd Webber” in Logan on May 21 and 22. He’ll join...
Utah StateSalt Lake Tribune

Why lawmakers want to ban critical race theory in Utah classrooms

[Update: Critical race theory won’t be considered during this week’s legislative special session]. Lawmakers pushed hard to include a bill to ban the teaching of critical race theory in Utah’s schools, but Gov. Spencer Cox declined their requests. Critical race theory was developed in the 1970s and 1980s. It asserts...
Utah Statefox5ny.com

Utah considers ban on mask requirements in schools

SALT LAKE CITY - Utah Gov. Spencer Cox called on state lawmakers Monday to convene for a special session this week to consider bills involving allocating federal coronavirus relief funds and a prohibition on mask requirements in schools. Cox said two of the more contentious proposed measures will not be...
PoliticsPosted by
101.5 WPDH

New York Named One of the Grossest States in the Country?

We love the natural beauty and geographical diversity of New York state. You've got the mountains, the beach, the lowlands, and valleys, and most everything in between. But is there an unsanitary underbelly to the Empire State? That side they don't want you to know about, and we're not just talking about some of the politicians. A new study ranked the nation's grossest states, and unfoentlety New York didn't do so well. Do we want to believe these findings?
Utah Statekslsports.com

Dine & Dash Gameday: Salt Lake City’s Best Pregame Meal

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah – Help Tom Hackett find the best football foods in the state of Utah with Dine & Dash: Gameday. Hackett will feature a few of the best places for that pregame meal from Logan to St. George. Vote for your favorite!. This week is all about...