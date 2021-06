As we prepared for a kayak paddle I mulled putting my cell phone in a plastic pouch so I could take photos. I know how to do that now, but I skipped it. We have been spending time recently going through my mother’s box of slides, and also her parents’ slides. We are picking some to show our sons. That experience made me realize that at least for amateurs, having a camera handy isn’t always necessary. My forebears were sparing in the photos they took, which makes each one valuable, at least each one taken of people.