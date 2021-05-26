Cancel
Roane County, TN

BBB: RC BOE approves budget, holds off on building plan proposal

By Jim Harris
WYSH AM 1380
 16 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Roane County School Board met Tuesday night, first for a work session and then in a special called meeting. During the meeting itself, School Board members voted to approve the approximately $85 million-dollar budget for the coming fiscal year, but held off on making another important decision. Board members decided to wait to consider passage of a $108 million school renovation and building plan until they can meet with County Commissioners in a joint work session.

www.wyshradio.com
