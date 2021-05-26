BBB: RC BOE approves budget, holds off on building plan proposal
The Roane County School Board met Tuesday night, first for a work session and then in a special called meeting. During the meeting itself, School Board members voted to approve the approximately $85 million-dollar budget for the coming fiscal year, but held off on making another important decision. Board members decided to wait to consider passage of a $108 million school renovation and building plan until they can meet with County Commissioners in a joint work session.www.wyshradio.com