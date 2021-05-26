BBB: RC BOE approves budget, holds off on building plan proposal

OAK RIDGE, Tenn. — People in Roane and Anderson counties who have been having trouble paying rent or utilities due to COVID-19 can get help through a state program. “COVID caused an awful lot of people to fall behind on their rent, and at some point, if that’s not addressed, even the kindest-hearted landlord has to make the decision, ‘if you can’t pay, you should leave,’” Tennessee Housing Development Agency Executive Director Ralph Perrey said in an interview with The Oak Ridger. “This program helps keep them (tenants) in their homes.”