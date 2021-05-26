Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Farmington Hills, MI

Student Performance Opportunity at Stars in the Park Event

metrodetroitmommy.com
 16 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSet aside as a unique opportunity for young vocalists and instrumental musicians to broaden their experience and expose their work to new audiences, the Cultural Arts Division of Farmington Hills has featured this high school concert for several years in conjunction with School of Rock Farmington. Microphones and amplifiers are provided for the event and each act must to able to plug into the sound system. Several members of the School of Rock House Band will also play in varied ensembles featuring acoustic, psychedelic rock, pop and emo indie punk.

metrodetroitmommy.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Michigan Education
Farmington Hills, MI
Entertainment
Local
Michigan Entertainment
City
Farmington Hills, MI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Heritage Park#Rock Band#Arts#Rock Concerts#Rock Stars#Live Bands#Pop Stars#School Of Rock Farmington#The Hawk Community Center#Instrumental Musicians#Varied Ensembles#Community#Indie#Inclement Weather#Sound System#Online Link#Application
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
High School
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Weather
News Break
Education
News Break
Youtube
Related
Farmington Hills, MIcandgnews.com

Youth, family programming back up and running in Farmington Hills

FARMINGTON HILLS — With COVID-19 hitting just before spring and summer last year, most programs were canceled, and kids were left looking for different outlets. Many studies have shown the negative influence COVID-19 has had on mental health, and with vaccination rates going up and numbers fluctuating, many organizations have gotten back to some programming, at least in a limited capacity.
Farmington, MIfarmingtonvoice.com

Celebrate Salvation Army Week with these local programs

The Salvation Army of Metro Detroit, which serves Farmington and Farmington Hills, celebrates National Salvation Army Week May 10-16. Benefits individuals and families receive when taking advantage of some of The Salvation Army’s programs include:. A second chance with The Salvation Army Eastern Michigan Harbor Light System: This drug and...