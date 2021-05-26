Student Performance Opportunity at Stars in the Park Event

Set aside as a unique opportunity for young vocalists and instrumental musicians to broaden their experience and expose their work to new audiences, the Cultural Arts Division of Farmington Hills has featured this high school concert for several years in conjunction with School of Rock Farmington. Microphones and amplifiers are provided for the event and each act must to able to plug into the sound system. Several members of the School of Rock House Band will also play in varied ensembles featuring acoustic, psychedelic rock, pop and emo indie punk.