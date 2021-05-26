Monster Hunter Stories 2: Wings of Ruin; Rage-Rays and Genes Revealed
Capcom have revealed a new trailer and gameplay information for Monster Hunter Stories 2: Wings of Ruin during the Monster Hunter May digital event. The new trailer shows how giant pits have begun opening up around the world, letting loose “rage-rays” that send nearby monsters berserk. Many fear how this may be linked to the vanishing of the Rathalos, and the birth of the Razewing Rathalos said to bring the end of the world. Will players guide them towards to away from chaos?nichegamer.com