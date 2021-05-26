Axiom Verge 2 Delayed to Q3 2021; Axiom Verge Making-of Documentary Now Free

Thomas Happ’s anticipated follow-up to arguably one of the best Metroidvanias of the last decade-or-so, in the form of Axiom Verge 2, will also be coming to PlayStation platforms, when it releases later this year. On top of the already-announced venture onto Nintendo Switch and the Epic Games Store, the sequel is confirmed to be releasing on both PS5 and PS4 at the same time. We also got a brief piece of new gameplay during today’s Day of the Devs livestream, which goes into a little bit more detail about how the sequel is differentiating itself from the 2015 original.