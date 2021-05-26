Axiom Verge 2 Delayed to Q3 2021; Axiom Verge Making-of Documentary Now Free
Thomas Happ Games have announced Axiom Verge 2 has been delayed to Q3 2021; and have made the making-of documentary for the first game free. As previously reported, players control billionaire Indra. She’s the mind behind a massive conglomerate who has discovered a strange new world, along with voices talking to her. While part of the same universe as the first game, it is vague as to when the sci-fi Metroidvania takes place.nichegamer.com