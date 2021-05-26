Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Video Games

Axiom Verge 2 Delayed to Q3 2021; Axiom Verge Making-of Documentary Now Free

By Ryan Pearson
nichegamer.com
 17 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThomas Happ Games have announced Axiom Verge 2 has been delayed to Q3 2021; and have made the making-of documentary for the first game free. As previously reported, players control billionaire Indra. She’s the mind behind a massive conglomerate who has discovered a strange new world, along with voices talking to her. While part of the same universe as the first game, it is vague as to when the sci-fi Metroidvania takes place.

nichegamer.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Axiom Verge#Making Of#Indie Games#Documentary#Release Date#Due Date#Pc Game#The Sci Fi Metroidvania#The Epic Games Store#Ign#Nintendo Switch#Globe#Steam#Universe#Mr Iwata#Windows Pc#Developer#Exclusive#The Game#Blog
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Video Games
News Break
Technology
News Break
Youtube
News Break
Nintendo
News Break
Coronavirus
Related
Gamespot

Overwatch Is Getting A Cross-Play Beta On PS4, Xbox, Switch, And PC

Cross-play is officially coming to Overwatch, with Blizzard confirming that a cross-play beta will be available before a full rollout. The feature will be supported across all versions of the game (PC, Nintendo Switch, PS4/PS5, and Xbox One/Xbox Series X|S) and comes as part of a broader launch of a "global Battle.net."
Video Gamesnichegamer.com

Axiom Verge 2 Adds PS4 and PS5 Versions

Axiom Verge 2 adds PS4 and PS5 versions alongside the previously confirmed PC version, developer Thomas Happ Games has announced. Here’s a rundown on the game, via Thomas Happ Games:. Axiom Verge 2 is a 2D “metroidvania” action-adventure. Though a sequel to Axiom Verge, is a completely new game: new...
Video GamesNintendo Enthusiast

You can beat Axiom Verge 2 without fighting any bosses

As promised, Axiom Verge 2 just made an appearance at Day of the Devs. This presentation, hosted by Double Fine and iam8bit, is part of the larger Summer Games Fest and focuses on indie games. The show kicked right off with new footage from the highly anticipated Metroidvania sequel, including some new details from developer Tom Happ. Most notably, you can beat Axiom Verge 2 without fighting any bosses.
Video Gamesvideogameschronicle.com

The Epic Games Store’s new free title is Control

This week’s free Epic Games Store title is Control. Remedy’s supernatural action adventure game replaces Frostpunk, which was free to download from June 3-10. Control, which normally costs £23.99 on Epic’s marketplace, will be replaced by Hell is Other Demons and Overcooked 2 on June 17. Notice: To display this...
gamingbolt.com

Axiom Verge 2 Will Also Launch for PS5 and PS4

Axiom Verge 2 was initially announced as a Nintendo Switch console exclusive, and though developer Thomas Happ said he wanted to eventually bring the game to all platforms, he chose to focus his efforts on a smaller selection of them at launch. That’s changing, though. In an update recently published on the PlayStation Blog, Happ has confirmed that at launch, Axiom Verge 2 will also be available on PS5 and PS4.
Video Gamesaltchar.com

Control is the next Epic Games freebie, according to a leak

Control will be the next Epic Games Store freebie, according to a german website MyDealz . Epic Games Store is currently offering up a free copy of Frostpunk and the base version of Genshin Impact , complete with the 1.6 "Midsummer Island Adventure" update. Epic's next free title will be...
Video Gameshardcoregamer.com

Axiom Verge 2 Coming to PlayStation Platforms

Thomas Happ’s anticipated follow-up to arguably one of the best Metroidvanias of the last decade-or-so, in the form of Axiom Verge 2, will also be coming to PlayStation platforms, when it releases later this year. On top of the already-announced venture onto Nintendo Switch and the Epic Games Store, the sequel is confirmed to be releasing on both PS5 and PS4 at the same time. We also got a brief piece of new gameplay during today’s Day of the Devs livestream, which goes into a little bit more detail about how the sequel is differentiating itself from the 2015 original.
Video GamesIGN

Axiom Verge 2 Gameplay Trailer - Day of the Devs 2021

In a new trailer shown at Day of the Devs 2021, Axiom Verge 2 showed off its new main character Indra and her melee-focused combat abilities. In Axiom Verge 2, you don't have to fight a single boss battle if you don't want to and still complete the game, though there are still plenty of challenging boss battles you can take on if you wish.
Video Gamespsu.com

Axiom Verge 2 Confirmed For PS5 And PS4 Release This Summer

Thomas Happ Games has confirmed that Axiom Verge 2 is indeed coming to both PS5 and PS4 this Summer, alongside its PC and Switch releases. The news was announced as a part of Summer Games Fest 2021 during Day of the Devs, where some more footage for the sequel was shown off.
Video Gamespushsquare.com

Axiom Verge 2 Announced for PS5, PS4, Coming This Summer

When people talk about great indie games, Axiom Verge should be among them. A tough, Metroidvania style shooter, the game was a critical hit and is beloved by fans. News came a little while back that the developer, Thomas Happ, was busy working on a sequel, but unlike its predecessor, it wasn't announced for PlayStation. Today, that's changed: Axiom Verge 2 will indeed hit PS5 and PS4.
Video GamesGamespot

Kingdom Come: Deliverance Galloping Onto Nintendo Switch In 2021

Kingdom Come: Deliverance is about to go medieval on the Nintendo Switch, as developer Warhorse Studios and Prime Matter--the new publishing arm of Koch Media--have confirmed a port of the medieval fantasy RPG for Nintendo's home console. Saber Interactive--which is also working on Evil Dead: The Game among other projects--will...
Video Gamesthisgengaming.com

Axiom Verge 2 Adds PlayStation 5 and PlayStation 4 Versions and is Launching this Summer

Developer Thomas Happ Games has announced that Axiom Verge 2 will be coming to both PlayStation 5 and PlayStation 4. The game will previously announced for the Nintendo Switch and PC. All versions of the game are planned to release this summer. The developer says there is a chance that the PlayStation 5 version might not be ready on day 1 due to him trying to make good use of the PlayStation 5’s hint system.
Video GamesWorthPlaying.com

Indie Developer Tactical Adventures Is Opening Second Studio, Working On New Tactical RPG

French independent developer Tactical Adventures, known for Solasta: Crown of the Magister, is expanding through the creation of a new development team based in Lyon, France. Lead by Julien Millet, Talyon’s first project is to build a team of developers for its first game, a new tactical RPG set in the same universe as Tactical Adventures first game, Solasta: Crown of the Magister.
Video GamesComicBook

The Epic Games Store's Latest Free Game Is Live

It's Thursday, which means the Epic Games Store is once again offering a free title for users to download! Starting today, Control is now a free game, marked down from its usual price of $29.99. For those unfamiliar with how the Epic Games Store's free titles work, the game only has to be claimed before June 17th, and it remains playable forever as part of the user's library on the Epic Games Store. For those that might still be playing Frostpunk (which was last week's free release), there's simply no rush to start up on Control until you're ready to jump in!
Video Gamesgametyrant.com

EDGE OF ETERNITY is Now Available on PC

After a successful Early Access premier, Edge of Eternity is now available for purchase on PC. Indie developer Midgar Studio and publisher Dear Villagers have released the full version of their JRPG on Steam, Epic Games Store and GOG for $29.99. The game is also slated to arrive later this year on PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, and Xbox Game Pass. The developers are promising more than 50 hours of total playtime, with plenty of free updates expected to arrive in the year ahead.
Video GamesNME

‘Battlefield 2042’ will launch on both Steam and the Epic Game Store

EA DICE has confirmed that the upcoming Battlefield 2042 will sell through Steam, the Epic Games Store, and its own store client Origin. The latest entry in the Battlefield franchise has been confirmed for the two major PC gaming storefronts. Both versions will still launch through Origin, but players will be able to buy them from their storefront of choice.
Video Gamesnoisypixel.net

Phantasy Star Online 2 New Genesis is Now Available on Xbox One and PC Globally

Sega has launched their MMORPG Phantasy Star Online 2: New Genesis on Xbox One and PC-via Steam, Epic Games Store, and Microsoft Store globally. The free-to-play game can be accessed now by all players to begin this new adventure. “Today is truly a monumental day for the entire team and community,” said Fred White from PSO2 Team Global. “Kicking off the most exciting time of year for gamers, Phantasy Star Online 2 New Genesis – the newest title in the long-beloved Phantasy Star series – has just launched globally, simultaneously, on both Xbox One and PC! The entire team has put a ton of hard work getting us to this day, and we are all smiles as we unveil this massive game to our players!”
Video Gamesnationalcybersecuritynews.today

Every game at E3 2021 | #microsoft | #hacking | #cybersecurity

There won’t be a physical E3 in Los Angeles this year, but there will be an E3 2021: It’ll be an all-digital event, which means we’ll be watching the whole thing along with you from the comfort of our sexy gamer chairs, with significantly less eye strain and sweat than usual.
Video GamesNintendo Enthusiast

Axiom Verge 2 sneak peak coming at Day of the Devs tomorrow

If you’re like me, you’ve been craving Axiom Verge 2 ever since finishing the original game in 2015. The sequel is deep in development, but delays have struck twice thus far. It’s currently aiming to launch in Q3 of this year, but you don’t have to wait that long to get another look at it. Developer Tom Happ just teased that we’re getting a sneak peek of the game at Day of the Devs.