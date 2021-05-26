Cancel
Josh Williamson Was Set To Leave DC Comics Over 5G

By Rich Johnston
 2021-05-26

Cover picture for the articleJosh Williamson was on John Siuntres' Word Balloon podcast last week and he talked about a whole lot of his upcoming plans at DC Comics – but originally it wasn't going to be that way at all. Williamson now joins a very small coterie of DC Comics creators who admit that 5G existed, it was a real thing – but also that he was going to leave because of it.

