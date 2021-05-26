Josh Williamson Was Set To Leave DC Comics Over 5G

Ricky Church reviews Batman: The Adventures Continue Season One…. Few superhero cartoons have withstood the test of time as strongly as Batman: The Animated Series has. Despite it being nearly 30 years old it is still cited as one of the best, if not definitive, takes on the Dark Knight and his vast mythology. Batman: The Animated Series even kicked off the DC Animated Universe with Superman: The Animated Series, Batman Beyond, Justice League and others. Now DC is exploring further adventures set within Batman: The Animated Series with Batman: The Adventures Continue Season One, which features Batman, Robin and Batgirl going up against several enemies who weren’t included in the original run like Deathstroke, Azreal and even Jason Todd/Red Hood. With Batman: The Animated Series co-creator Paul Dini returning alongside writer Alan Burnett and artist Ty Temploton, the first season of The Adventures Continue is a welcome return to Batman’s corner of the DCAU that tells exciting and captivating stories featuring the Caped Crusader.