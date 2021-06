Nana Mensah is a Ghanaian-American actress, writer and director. Her latest film — which she wrote, directed and starred in — is Queen Of Glory, which will be world-premiered on June 15, 2021 at Pier 76 in Hudson River Park as part of this year’s Tribeca Film Festival; worldwide sales rights for the film, including U.S. sales, are being handled by Magnolia Pictures International. This summer, Mensah will be seen in Netflix’s eagerly awaited dramedy The Chair, playing the role of Linda alongside with Sandra Oh and Jay Duplass. She was recently seen in Judd Apatow’s King Of Staten Island, as starring Pete Davidson, and can also been seen in the forthcoming season of the Netflix comedy BONDiNG; Mensah has also written for BONDiNG. And that is far from everything Mensah has premiering soon.