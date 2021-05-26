Cancel
Military

Quilts of Valor wrapped with gratitude

 16 days ago

Cover picture for the articleRicky Hochhalter was the 100th veteran to have a quilt wrapped around his shoulders by the Missouri River Quilts of Valor during an awards ceremony in Elgin May 19. The comfort of a quilt was draped around the shoulders of five Grant County veterans as they were awarded a Quilt of Valor during the ceremony. Quilts were awarded to Ricky Hochhalter of.

