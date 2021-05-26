Quilts of Valor wrapped with gratitude

Jim Mitchell, left, and Victor Jording received their Quilts of Valor at a recent presentation in Mantador, N.D. Both men are U.S. Army veterans. Mitchell, from Mantador, served during the Vietnam War and Cold War. His duties included being in an armor unit doing searchlight duty on the demilitarized zone (DMZ) and as a courier in a field artillery unit in Vietnam. Jording, from Hankinson, N.D., served during the Korean War. His duties included being a company clerk at the DMZ by North Korea. Both men are members of the American Legion and Jording is also a member of the Veterans of Foreign Wars. The two received their honors from the Stitching Hearts Quilts of Valor group, whose members include Lou Ann Lee, Deb Syvertsen, Karen Krump and Donna Berg. “We thank these two veterans for their service, sacrifice and honor in serving our country,” the group stated.