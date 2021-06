Psychoactive drugs, historically taken at parties, are increasingly looking to be suitable tools for treating mental illness. In phase III clinical trials, MDMA has emerged as a highly effective treatment for post traumatic stress disorder, and in recent studies, oral ketamine has been found to significantly lower suicidal ideation. Nitrous oxide, or laughing gas, is now joining the ranks. A new trial on 24 participants in the United States has found a low dose of this gas can relieve symptoms of depression otherwise resistant to current drugs. Even better, the benefits appear to last for several weeks and come with very few side...