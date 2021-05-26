Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Chenango County, NY

One Southern Tier County Achieves Zero New COVID Infections

By Kathy Whyte
Posted by 
98.1 The Hawk
98.1 The Hawk
 16 days ago
Cover picture for the article

One Southern Tier county is marking a positive milestone in the fight against the COVID-19 pandemic. Chenango County May 25 reported no new positive test results for the coronavirus. There were no additional deaths reported in any of the Southern Tier Counties during their Tuesday updates. Broome County had ten...

981thehawk.com
98.1 The Hawk

98.1 The Hawk

Binghamton, NY
3K+
Followers
5K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

98.1 The Hawk plays the best country music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Binghamton, New York. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Chenango County, NY
Health
City
Bradford, NY
Broome County, NY
Health
State
Delaware State
State
Pennsylvania State
Chenango County, NY
Coronavirus
County
Broome County, NY
City
Chenango, NY
Chenango County, NY
Government
City
Wayne, NY
County
Chenango County, NY
Broome County, NY
Government
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Covid#Infections#Southern Tier#Wayne Counties#Tioga County#Delaware County#Deaths#Wayne County#Cortland County#This Week
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Health
News Break
Public Health
News Break
Politics
News Break
Coronavirus
Related
Blaine County, IDIdaho Mountain Express

County’s COVID-19 indicators drop to zero

Blaine County’s COVID-19 case rate dropped to zero in the last week, according to data reported by the Idaho Department of Health and Welfare. No new cases were recorded in the last week, state data indicates, with the seven-day moving average of new daily cases per hypothetical 100,000 residents at zero from June 5 to June 9.
Tom Green County, TXSan Angelo LIVE!

Covid-19 Infections Almost Non-existent in Tom Green County

SAN ANGELO, TX – The City of San Angelo public information office released the weekly COVID-19 report Friday. According to the City of San Angelo's Public Information Office, on June 11, there were no new COVID-19 infections to report. Eleven people were released from quarantine which leaves only 12 active...
Mcdonough County, ILmcdonoughvoice.com

State reopens as 34% vaccinated in McDonough County

MACOMB — The McDonough County Health Department has summarized terms of the Illinois reopening, which took effect Friday. This is a move to full reopening, and all capacity limits have been eliminated. The state has recorded the lowest number of people in the hospital with COVID-19 since the beginning of...
Chester County, PAPosted by
VISTA.Today

County Officials Provide COVID-19 Update: ‘Communities Rallied, and Their Commitment Really Made an Impact’

Jeanne Franklin, Director of the Chester County Health Department. The Chester County Health Department has announced that 83 percent of the county’s eligible residents (those ages 12 and older) are partially or fully vaccinated against COVID-19. Furthermore, 92 percent of individuals 18 and older – which follows Gov. Tom Wolf’s benchmark – are partially or fully vaccinated.
Steuben County, NYNewsChannel 36

Vaccination rollout in Southern Tier continues to lag

(WENY) - As coronavirus cases continue to go down in New York State, the demand for vaccinations in the Southern Tier is also declining. Thousands of people in the area are currently eligible for the vaccine but have yet to get one, if they choose to do so. As of...
Chester County, PAPosted by
MyChesCo

Chester County Health Department Provides COVID-19 Update

Updates on percentage vaccinated, revised masking guidance, vaccine sites and changes to COVID-19 dashboard reporting. WEST CHESTER, PA — Chester County Health Officials announced yesterday that 83 percent of all eligible Chester County residents (age 12 and above) are partially or fully vaccinated against COVID-19. Taking it one step further, of those age 18 and over (which follows the Governor’s benchmark), 92 percent are partially or fully vaccinated. According to county health officials, these figures indicate that Chester County will exceed the target of 70 percent fully vaccinated before June 28th, the final date that the Governor confirmed for lifting the mask mandate.
Pennsylvania StatePosted by
The Morning Call

Pennsylvania coronavirus update: Only 6.3% of dose allocation used this week

The Pennsylvania Department of Health reported 560 additional coronavirus cases Thursday, the highest single-day total of the week. The seven-day moving average of newly reported cases was 485, down 26% from 652 a week ago. While the rolling seven-day case rate is still declining, it is doing so at a slower pace — about two-thirds the rate recorded in the last week of May. To date, there have ...
Hampshire County, WVHampshire Review

County Covid numbers improve

Covid-19 numbers in Hampshire County improved this week to a level not seen since October. The Health Department reported just 4 active cases Monday afternoon with nobody hospitalized by the virus. On Tuesday, Hampshire’s infection was 1.85 per 100,000 people and the positivity rate was 1.35%. Both numbers put the...
Indiana Statewnin.org

No New COVID Deaths, Few Infections, and More Vaccinations

The state of Indiana has released an encouraging COVID-19 report for the Evansville area. The Department of Health recorded 332 more fully vaccinated residents in Vanderburgh County, raising the local total above 76,300. The agency also reported no new COVID-related deaths in Vanderburgh, Warrick, Posey, Gibson, Pike, Dubois, or Spencer...
Broome County, NYPosted by
96.1 The Eagle

Man Who Shot Trooper on the Loose in Southern Tier of New York State

New York State Police are actively looking for a 34-year-old man who shot a Trooper after a welfare check in Colesville, New York in Broome County. State Police say Troopers were called to a residence on East Windsor Road just after 8:30AM Wednesday morning to check on the welfare of an individual. When units arrived, police say the individual shot and struck a Trooper and was able to flee the scene. The Trooper fortunately suffered non-life threatening injuries. Now, the search is on for Jason Johnson who is currently at large and considered armed and dangerous.
San Bernardino County, CAz1077fm.com

COUNTY HITS YELLOW TIER COVID NUMBERS… BUT IT’S TOO LATE

San Bernardino County has hit its first week of qualifying for the yellow, or minimal-risk, tier of the state’s coronavirus reopening framework — a week too late. San Bernardino County’s case rate dropped to 1.5 per day per 100,000 residents Tuesday, June 8. This meets the state’s qualifications of a 1.9 case rate or lower per day per 100,000 residents in order to move into the yellow, or lowest-risk, tier. But the rate must be maintained for two consecutive weeks and that system goes away next Tuesday, June 15, when the state “reopens.” So the county will remain in the orange, or moderate risk, tier. San Bernardino County has a lower overall vaccination rate compared to surrounding counties such as Los Angeles and Orange. Also Tuesday, the county reported 31 more COVID-19 cases and two deaths. Forty-nine patients were in hospitals. Over 715,000 residents are now fully vaccinated.