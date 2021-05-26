Cancel
Tennis

Jamie Murray attacks French Open organisers over doubles prize money cut

newschain
newschain
 16 days ago
Jamie Murray is unhappy with organisers of the French Open (PA Archive)

Jamie Murray has launched an attack on the French Open for cutting doubles prize money, while also calling the official hotel an “absolute toilet”.

The clay-court grand slam starts next week and the 35-year-old Scot is due to play in the men’s doubles tournament with Brazilian partner Bruno Soares.

Due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, the tournament has been moved for the second successive year – starting a week later than usual, while the overall prize money has been cut by around 10 per cent.

However, the coffers for the doubles competitions have had a 23 per cent cut which has angered Murray.

He accused the French Tennis Federation (FFT) of adopting a “we don’t give a **** mentality” while also criticising the condition of the official tournament hotel in Paris.

He said on Twitter: “On top of twice moving their event dates to suit themselves, The @FFTennis continues their “we don’t give a ****” mentality by cutting the doubles prize fund by 23%.

“Thanks for actively supporting all players across the tour. Ps. Your official hotel for doubles players is absolute toilet.

“Pps. Thanks for allowing us the opportunity to bring one team member to support us during the event.”

The PA news agency contacted the FFT for comment.

