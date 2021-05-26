Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Soccer

Keith Curle becomes Oldham’s permanent head coach

By Video
Posted by 
newschain
newschain
 16 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=11cnef_0aC1mIGB00
Keith Curle on the touchline (PA Wire)

Keith Curle has been appointed Oldham head coach on a permanent basis after a 14-game spell in temporary charge of the League Two club.

The 57-year-old former England international, who has previously had spells at Mansfield, Chester, Torquay, Notts County, Carlisle and Northampton, the latter of whom he guided to promotion to League One via the play-offs at the end of last season, has signed a two-year deal.

He arrived at Boundary Park in March and presided over four wins, three draws and seven defeats as the Latics ended the campaign in 18th place, nine points clear of the relegation zone.

Curle told the club’s official website: “From the moment I walked into the football club, I knew I wanted to stay.

“It’s taken a bit of time to sort out because for me to do my job properly going forwards, I wanted to get an understanding of exactly what is required, the expectations and what I’m responsible for.

“I’m confident I can make a positive difference and give this club the platform to be successful. The hard work continues now and I’m really looking forward to seeing the supporters back at games soon.”

newschain

newschain

24K+
Followers
73K+
Post
7M+
Views
ABOUT

A better View of the News. Watch the latest breaking news, sport, celebrity and entertainment online. PPA Award finalist for the Diversity of Year Initiative 2020.

 https://www.newschainonline.com
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Keith Curle
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Football Club#England#Club Football#The League#League Football#League One#Oldham Head Coach#Notts County#Chester#Mansfield#Torquay#Spells#Boundary Park#Games#Temporary Charge#March#Promotion#Campaign
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Soccer
News Break
Sports
Related
Presidential ElectionNBC News

Black Republican lawmaker says he's being snubbed by the Congressional Black Caucus

A Black freshman Republican from Florida said Thursday that the Congressional Black Caucus has been rebuffing his efforts to join the group. “The Congressional Black Caucus has a stated commitment to ensuring Black Americans have the opportunity to achieve the American Dream. As a newly elected Black Member of Congress, my political party should not exempt me from a seat at the table dedicated to achieving this goal,” Rep. Byron Donalds told NBC News in an email Thursday following a report in BuzzFeed that he'd been blocked from joining the influential group.