Keith Curle becomes Oldham’s permanent head coach

Keith Curle has been appointed Oldham head coach on a permanent basis after a 14-game spell in temporary charge of the League Two club.

The 57-year-old former England international, who has previously had spells at Mansfield, Chester, Torquay, Notts County, Carlisle and Northampton, the latter of whom he guided to promotion to League One via the play-offs at the end of last season, has signed a two-year deal.

He arrived at Boundary Park in March and presided over four wins, three draws and seven defeats as the Latics ended the campaign in 18th place, nine points clear of the relegation zone.

Curle told the club’s official website: “From the moment I walked into the football club, I knew I wanted to stay.

“It’s taken a bit of time to sort out because for me to do my job properly going forwards, I wanted to get an understanding of exactly what is required, the expectations and what I’m responsible for.

“I’m confident I can make a positive difference and give this club the platform to be successful. The hard work continues now and I’m really looking forward to seeing the supporters back at games soon.”