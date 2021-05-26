Indian government exceeded powers with encryption-breaking rule – WhatsApp filing

In September of 2015, when Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi sat down with Facebook’s CEO Mark Zuckerberg for a town hall at its Menlo Park headquarters, employees cheered. Zuckerberg praised the Indian Prime Minister for his social media savvy, and Modi complimented the CEO’s Internet.org initiative bringing connectivity to the rural areas of India. The two leaders spoke about using social media as a tool for governance and elections. The duo had met earlier when Zuckerberg toured India in 2014, the same year Facebook purchased WhatsApp for $19 billion, buying the top messaging app in the mobile-first country and adding 30 million users to its network. The two leaders hugged, signaling a budding bond between them. “India is personally very important to the history of our company here,” Zuckerberg said.