Disgaea 6: Defiance of Destiny Demo Available Now, “A HL of a Lot of Damage” Contest Launched
NIS America have announced the launch of a demo for Disgaea 6: Defiance of Destiny; along with a contest to deal the most damage. As previously reported, the Netherworlds across the multiverse are being destroyed by the God of Destruction; a being that appears without rhyme or reason and devastates all in its wake. Yet, a young zombie boy called Zed waltzes into the Darkest Assembly, and claims to have defeated it. While Overlord Ivar doubts his capabilities, the secret may lie in Super Reincarnation.nichegamer.com