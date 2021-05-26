Vote on the 2021 SABJ Fiesta Medal Contest finalists — Nonprofits

This promotion is in no way sponsored, endorsed or administered by, or associated with, Instagram. General. By entering Texas Eats Fiesta Show Sweepstakes (“Sweepstakes”), brought to you by KSAT12 (“Station”), the entrant acknowledges and agrees to all of these official rules (“Official Rules”). NO PURCHASE NECESSARY. Void where prohibited. By entering the Sweepstakes, entrants agree to waive any right to claim any ambiguity or error in these Official Rules, or the Sweepstakes itself and agree to be bound by these Official Rules and by all decisions of the Station, whose decisions are binding and final. Failure to comply with these Official Rules or any Sweepstakes-specific rules may result in disqualification from the Sweepstakes. Sweepstakes begins at 10 A.M. CST on Saturday, June 19, 2021. Deadline to enter is 11:59 A.M. CST on Wednesday, June 23, 2021 (“Sweepstakes Period”). Station time clock shall be the official time clock for the Sweepstakes.